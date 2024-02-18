Is Howie Mandel hosting ‘Deal or No Deal Island?’

There is one name synonymous with Deal or No Deal — Howie Mandel. But, will the game show’s host appear as the frontman for Deal or No Deal Island?

Mandel stood alongside contestants for nearly 15 years as they vied for large cash prizes hidden in briefcases. He signed onto the series as an executive producer near the end of its run and continued to be the face of the NBC product until 2019 when the series wrapped up.

Well, NBC is resurrecting the property after five years, but it’s getting a complete overhaul. Instead of players standing on a stage with a bevy of briefcase models holding potentially life-changing money, a crop of contestants will battle it out on the “Banker’s private island” in Deal or No Deal Island, which is slated to premiere on the network and Peacock on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT. Through challenges and nail-biting decision-making, the players will compete for a prize pool worth up to $200,000.

If reality competition fans caught the trailer, they likely noticed right away that Mandel was nowhere in sight. Sadly for the Deal or No Deal superfans, Mandel remained behind the scenes as an executive producer, according to a release from NBC. Instead, actor Joe Manganiello hopped onto the franchise’s hosting saddle.

“The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious, and devastatingly handsome,” Corie Henson, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s executive vice president of unscripted content stated. “When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker’s island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure, and isn’t afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game.”

Mandel addressed the hosting change in a promo video for Deal or No Deal Island. The well-known germaphobe made a joke regarding his phobia saying there was no way he’d sign up for the rustic island life. “I don’t even shake hands,” Mandel said. “There’ll be like bugs and snakes — I can’t go. I can’t do it. I can’t host it.”

Mandel then rolled out the red carpet for Manganiello, who is best known for playing Alcide Herveaux in True Blood, as well as for his past marriage to Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara. Instead of passing a figurative torch, Mandel passed him a literal briefcase. You can watch the skit below:

It’s unclear if Deal or No Deal proper will return, and if Mandel will ever appear on the franchise that launched him into stardom. But, if you’re jonesing to hear from Mandel, he’s still a host on America’s Got Talent, and he has his comedy podcast — Howie Mandel Does Stuff.