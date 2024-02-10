When does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ premiere?

The beloved reality competition show is getting a second life, with plenty of renovations in tow.

The wildly popular American game show Deal or No Deal has been resurrected but with a twist — Deal or No Deal Island will serve as NBC’s newest reality competition show hitting the network.

Recommended Videos

After laying dormant for nearly five years, the iconic series is receiving a fresh take as contestants exit stage right to the “Banker’s private island,” according to the show’s trailer. It’s explained that the game has received a complete overhaul, and a potential $200 million in winnings is up for grabs.

Deal or No Deal Island’s premiere date is rapidly approaching. It’ll drop on NBC and Peacock on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9:30 ET/6:30 PT. The first episode is a 90-minute premiere, and the following Monday it’ll air for 60 minutes in the timeslot. That’ll be the case for the rest of the season — at the time of this writing, it’s unclear if the finale will receive a super-sized episode like other competition franchises.

In the original, a contestant would square off with the “Banker,” the anonymous money man who wheeled and dealt with the player as they eliminated briefcase after briefcase in hopes of locking down a large cash prize. As the trailer explains, Deal or No Deal Island is “the Banker’s test to find his ultimate opponent.”

A crop of contestants will duke it out in challenges and scour the island for briefcases. The cast includes a former Deal or No Deal model and a Survivor legend.

Unfortunately, for the Deal or No Deal purists, Howie Mandel won’t be back in the saddle as the franchise’s host. Instead, the baton has been passed to actor Joe Manganiello, best known for his role as Alcide Herveaux in True Blood and his marriage to Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara. He will serve as the Banker’s “personal gaming liaison” to guide the 13 players through the newly minted reality competition show.

Here’s a blurb from a press release from NBC that sums up what to expect with Deal or No Deal Island.

“In each episode, players vie to get their hands on the highest-value briefcase for a chance to gain immunity and choose a fellow player to enter The Temple, where they must play a high-stakes game of Deal or No Deal. The devious Banker is always watching and will raise the stakes with tests of strategy and greed. At the end of the season, the last player standing will face the Banker to potentially win the biggest prize in Deal or No Deal history.”

So, how will this new iteration of Deal or No Deal fare? Truthfully, a franchise rebirth wasn’t on my manifestation board. But, with the addition of a reality TV legend, “Boston Rob” Mariano, on the cast and the unique idea, I’d say it’s worth checking out.