Angela Bassett as Athena Grant and Peter Krause as Bobby Nash on 911
Is ‘911’ getting an 8th season?

Is the 118 crew coming back to help with more disasters or is this the end of the road?
Aya Tsintziras
Published: May 15, 2024 06:26 pm

Since 911 made its debut on Fox in 2018, we’ve seen countless accidents, disturbing moments, and some memorable character exits, including Connie Britton’s Abby Clark. While there’s so much to choose from on both network TV and streaming services, we keep returning to 911 because the team members who work for Station 118 are so compassionate, smart, and funny.

Just like we’re curious if the spinoff 911: Lone Star will get a season 5, we need to know if we’ll get a season 8 of 911. It’s not time to say goodbye, is it?!

Did 911 get renewed for season 8?

In April 2024, ABC renewed 911 for season 8, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While season 7 began airing in March 2024 because of the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, season 8 will follow a more traditional network TV schedule. It will start airing in the fall of 2024 and finish in the spring of 2025.

Considering how high 911‘s ratings have been since ABC picked it up after Fox’s cancellation, it’s no wonder we’ll get more episodes. TV Line reported that 4.93 million people watched the season 7 premiere of 911. Variety also reported that 911 looks very good in the 18-49 demographic, with the ABC show boasting the best ratings of any TV drama in the primetime slot this year in that age group.

Between Chimney’s wedding day story and Karen and Hen Wilson fostering a little girl, season 7 of 911 proves that there’s a lot of life left in the popular TV series. As Brad Falchuk, an executive producer on 911, told Variety a few years back, the concept is “everybody there is great at their jobs and have problems at home that they struggle with.” Seven seasons in, 911 has succeeded in telling those types of stories, and we’re happy the show will live on for at least one more.

