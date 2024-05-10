Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack and Gina Torres in 911: Lone Star
Screenshot via Fox
Category:
TV

Will there be ‘911: Lone Star’ season 5?

Are we saying goodbye to Rob Lowe and the 126 crew?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 10, 2024 11:31 am

911: Lone Star proves that not all spin-offs are unnecessary. The TV series stars Gina Torres and Rob Lowe, and expanded the wild world set up by Ryan Murphy on 911.

Since its premiere in 2020, 911: Lone Star has had many attention-grabbing episodes, including the epic season 3 snowstorm that echoed the tragic and scary 2021 ice storm in Texas. We’re hoping that we’ll get more than just four seasons. Will there be a 911: Lone Star season 5?

Was 911: Lone Star renewed for season 5?

Screenshot via Fox

In May 2023, Variety reported that Fox renewed 911: Lone Star for a fifth season. It was a dramatic time for the Ryan Murphy-created franchise because Fox also canceled 911 (and ABC then picked it up before season 7).

However, in November 2023, Variety reported that season 5 of 911: Lone Star would premiere in the Fall of 2024. There will be 12 (likely very dramatic) episodes. Since season 4 wrapped up in May 2023, it’s definitely been a long wait. Variety explained that several TV shows got delayed seasons once the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike was over.

It was a smart decision to renew 911: Lone Star, since the TV series is incredibly entertaining. While popular 911 characters like Oliver Stark’s Buck (who has a significant season 7 storyline) have appeared, the spin-off has a strong cast that stands on its own.

Showrunner Tim Minear struck the perfect tone with both 911 and 911: Lone Star, which is one reason why we’re glad that we’ll get to see more of Captain Owen Strand and the rest of the 126 crew. Minear told Decider.com that his style is “a little comic-booky with humor, but with absolutely unapologetic sentimentality.” Minear also noted that he is “free to tell whatever stories I want to tell” on his network procedurals, and he’s having a great time.

Fingers crossed that season 5 of 911: Lone Star will have fun episodes like the 911 and The Bachelor crossover.

Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.