What happens to Francesca and John, the dark horse couple of ‘Bridgerton’ season 3?

With so many children in the Bridgerton clan, not all get the screen time they deserve. But finally, Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) has entered the chat.

The character has been long discussed, but only briefly seen since the first season of the Regency era series. While Penelope Featherington’s (Nicola Coughlan) romantic trials with Francesca’s brother Colin (Luke Newton) are the main thrust of season 3, Francesca’s experiences are perhaps the most fascinating. Her story lacks the romantic vigor of Penelope’s, but Francesca’s shows appreciation for a slow-burn foundation built on shared interests.

Francesca and John’s story in Bridgerton season 3

Season 3 marks Francesca’s debut into society, and as the rest of us know, she must find someone in want of a wife. But unlike her siblings, Francesca is depicted as the odd one out. She does not have the anxiety of coming out in society such as Eloise (Claudia Jessie), or the excitement at being the season’s diamond, like Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) — who incidentally is missing this season. Francesca is far more interested in playing the piano and finding a reprieve from the chaos of her household. This desire makes finding a husband quite difficult. Men of the era are interested in perpetuating the family line — unless you are the one exception, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Francesca balks at suitors who want large families and is instead taken with John Stirling (Victor Alli). While Penelope tortures herself with Colin’s attention — or lack thereof — Francesca enjoys silence with John. They first meet at a societal function while Francesca tries to find the unobtainable peace she always desires. After escaping one such suitor, she is disturbed to find herself in the company of another man. However, this man only wants to escape the confines of societal expectations as she does. They stand in silence for some time before she excuses herself. And so the inevitable romance between Francesca and John Stirling. Showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum that this dynamic pushes the relationship between the couple.

“They have a lot of compatibility and there’s a lot of understanding between them. They can sit in silence, which is really powerful.”

It may not be flashy, but it is what everyone wants to find in a partner. Someone that you can be in complete comfort with and understands you. This personality trait is confusing for the Bridgerton clan, who are used to passion and demanding what they want out of life. Dodd explained to Tudum how Francesca differs from her siblings.

“Francesca’s had quite a logical approach to the whole ton, and I think it’s something that Violet’s been worried about the whole time.”

Francesca is interested in finding a household of her own, just not in the way her family expects. Her approach to romance also leads to misunderstandings in a very Emma-esque fashion. John is so reserved, a la Mr. Knightley, that it is not always easy to decode his affections. John comes to call on her, but his appearances are fleeting. On another occasion, he finds Francesca, and they listen to a violinist. John asks if she enjoys the music, and she admits there is room for improvement in the piece.

John leaves quickly after that, hurting Francesca’s feelings. While she has more of a reserved desire for romance, she still has feelings like everyone else. John’s perceived disinterest wounds her because she cares about him. However, she later learns that he understands her more than she realizes. When he sees her again, it is to give her music that John arranged to fix the violinist’s piece she disliked. She rushes home to play it, declining the attentions of any suitors. This scandalizes her mother but goes to show there is a bright future for her and the man of her dreams.

Where do Francesca and John end up?

Unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait for Part 2 to see any culmination of this union. Thankfully, there are the Bridgerton books by Julia Quinn to assure viewers that Francesca and John’s future is set. As implied in the series, Francesca finds loving matrimony with John, the Earl of Kilmartin. The two get married in the book When He Was Wicked, but sadly, they do not live happily ever after. Their marriage is actually the beginning of Francesca’s love story, not the end.

She meets John in the books and quickly marries him but in the sixth Bridgerton novel, tragedy strikes. John dies prematurely only two years into their marriage, making Francesca a young widow at 23. Even more tragic, she miscarries their child, adding salt to the wound. Netflix’s Bridgerton appears to be following this trajectory but at a slower pace. Fans will not feel the full pain of Francesca’s grief without falling in love with John ourselves. But as traumatic as it is, there is still light at the end of the title for our young heroine.

Francesca finds love again in the arms of John’s cousin, Michael, who conveniently becomes Earl of Kilmartin after John’s death. The story has all the twists and turns of a Regency story at its best.

