When does ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2 come out?

Bridgerton has just premiered the first part of its highly-anticipated third season after a two-year hiatus. However, fans won’t be able to binge-watch it all, because this time Netflix has taken a different approach.

Bridgerton brought its corsets, the diamond of the season, the gossip, and the drama back for its third season. This time, the high nobility in London centers around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. However, now that the show is back, viewers might be shocked to find out that they can’t binge-watch it all straightaway due to Netflix deciding to split season 3 into two parts.

Although we want to know everything about Penelope’s will-they-won’t-they relationship with Colin Bridgerton, we will have to wait (patiently, I dare you) a while before having the full season.

When is Netflix releasing the rest of Bridgerton season 3 episodes?

The steamy series comes from Shonda Rhimes, who adapted Julia Quinn’s beloved and highly successful romance series that revolves around the titular family. The Bridgertons are part of the high society in Regency-era London, comprised of mother Violet and her eight tight-knit children. Each novel (and Netflix season) follows one sibling on their quest to make their debut in society and find a husband or wife, all part of a bigger society filled with gossip and drama. The series is narrated by an anonymous gossip columnist known as Lady Whistledown, who closely follows the steps of every who’s who in the ton.

Unlike the other two seasons, which followed Daphne and Simon in season 1 and Anthony and Kate in season 2, respectively, Netflix is not releasing all episodes all at once. Instead, the streaming service has just released part 1, with the rest to follow a little over a month later. Netflix will release the remaining four episodes on June 13, which will also be the day we find out how season 3 ends. You must not worry about the show’s future, though, because Netflix officially made all our wishes come true in 2021 when it renewed the steamy series for a third and fourth season, so the future season is a guarantee.

However, with Jonathan Bailey joining Jurassic World 4 and the rest of the cast being involved in other projects, we might expect a similar two-year hiatus until we finally get our hands on Bridgerton season 4. So far, we don’t even know who will be the lead in the upcoming season, since season 3 should’ve followed Benedict’s story, but Polin was prioritized and we’re thankful for that.

