How many episodes are in ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 1?

Ladies and gentlemen of the ton, get ready because the new season of Bridgerton is upon us, and with it, we have plenty of gossip to share. After all, it has been over two years since we last received an update on the most dramatic society in England.

Of course, those two years were merely inside our own reality, as the new Bridgerton season picks up right after the Bridgertons, the Featheringtons, and the Cowpers returned from their summer vacations. But now that the new episodes are here, we are eager to find out who this season’s diamond will be, and most of all, we want to see Penelope and Colin. That’s it. That’s mostly what we want, just Penelope and Colin.

However, a few weeks ago, we learned that the season would be split into two parts. Part 1 has just been released on Netflix, while part 2 will be available in June. With that said, you must be wondering exactly how many episodes have been released, and we have the answer.

How many episodes are in part 1 of Bridgerton?

Photo via Netflix

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 comprises a total of four episodes. This means we still have four more episodes to go before Season 3 ends in about a month. So if you have already watched all four episodes, do not despair — it does not end there. There is plenty more to discover, and while I love Lady Whistledown, I will not be gossiping about any future events involving any Bridgerton, so do not worry.

However, we must warn you to be aware of spoilers, even if you have watched all four episodes. Some screeners have included not just four but six episodes from the season. This means that some reviewers online may be sharing their thoughts on six out of the eight episodes, unaware that only four episodes are available to the rest of us.

Of course, this also means you should always be vigilant about spoilers from book readers. With eight books already out, each introducing a new season in the ton, many fans of the novels are already eight steps ahead of everyone else. Even though Netflix has made it clear that they will adapt the story differently, from characters to timelines and even entire plotlines, the screen iteration has proven to be quite a whiplash for book fans.

Still, much of what happens in the books will undoubtedly make its way into the series. So, let this be your sign to be careful not to spoil yourself. Most importantly, though, enjoy the four episodes while you can because the month-long wait for the next set will surely feel like a lifetime.

