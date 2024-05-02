Connie Britton playing Abby on 911
Screengrab via Fox
Category:
TV

Why did Connie Britton’s Abby leave ‘911’?

Fans were sad to see Abby go.
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
|
Published: May 2, 2024 10:51 am

Every episode of 911 is filled with wild accidents, deaths that rival those in horror movies, and heartwarming moments between the main characters. Abby Clark (Connie Britton) was one of the most well-crafted characters. Sadly, Abby only appeared for one season.

Recommended Videos

Britton has shown her acting prowess time and time again. Whether playing a country singer trying to stage a comeback on Nashville or a spirited mom and principal on Friday Night Lights, Connie Britton can do no wrong. One of her best roles was Abby, the compassionate 911 operator who has a broken heart… and a serious crush on Buck (Oliver Stark). No one wants The Queen of TV to leave a show before it goes off the air. So, why did Britton’s Abby leave 911, and what happened to her character?

Why did Connie Britton leave 911 ?

Screenshot via Fox

In 2018, Ryan Murphy told TVLine.com that Connie Britton signed a contract for only one season of 911. He explained that he doesn’t think actors want to be tied to seven-year TV contracts anymore. After the season 5 finale aired, Kristen Reidel, an executive producer on 911, told Deadline that Britton was happy to explore other career opportunities. Reidel said, “she liked doing the season and then she moved on to other things.”

While of course Connie Britton would want to act in other projects (and her resume definitely speaks for itself), her exit proves how memorable her character was. Abby had a cool, calm, and collected personality while responding to some truly disturbing 911 calls (like when Kate faints on a plane ride when her boyfriend pretends they’re going to crash so he can propose… yikes). Her devotion to taking care of her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, rounded out her arc.

What happened to Connie Britton’s character Abby after season 1 of 911?

Screenshot via Fox

The most important (and the most entertaining, of course) part of Abby’s 911 arc was her romance with Buck, which happened several seasons before Buck and Tommy Kinard’s (Lou Ferrigno Jr) memorable kiss. After the two chat on the phone and ignore their totally obvious sexual chemistry, they finally sleep together and Abby becomes more confident and secure (Tami Taylor would be proud).

After the 911 season 1 finale, Abby grieves the heartbreaking death of her mother and moves to Ireland. She finds happiness and leaves behind her tough career. While the 911 season 6 finale was disappointing, the end of season 3 saw Connie Britton’s return to play Abby one more time (so far). In season 3, episode 18 called “What’s Next?”

Abby phones 911 when she’s stuck on a train that has been derailed. Buck saves Abby’s fiancé, Sam (Travis Schuldt), and maturely understands that she has moved on from him. It’s a sweet conclusion to Buck and Abby’s 911 relationship that teaches them both that they deserve love and that they should take risks in life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page and Shonda Rhimes
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Ashley Marie and others Ashley Marie and others May 2, 2024
Read Article Did Donny sleep with Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Did Donny sleep with Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Read Article Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
A female Viking warrior as seen in Zack Snyder and Netflix animated series Twilight of the Gods
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Scary, gross, well made’: Stephen King knows exactly what you should watch after ‘Baby Reindeer’
Infested on Shudder
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Scary, gross, well made’: Stephen King knows exactly what you should watch after ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 2, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Fourth Wing’ movie in the works?
'Fourth Wing' book cover
Category: Books
Books
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Fourth Wing’ movie in the works?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Regé-Jean Page and Shonda Rhimes
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘That was the point!’: Shonda Rhimes explains the real reason why Regé-Jean Page didn’t return to ‘Bridgerton’
Ashley Marie and others Ashley Marie and others May 2, 2024
Read Article Did Donny sleep with Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Did Donny sleep with Martha in ‘Baby Reindeer?’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 2, 2024
Read Article Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
A female Viking warrior as seen in Zack Snyder and Netflix animated series Twilight of the Gods
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ trailer, release date, and everything we know about the Netflix series
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo May 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Scary, gross, well made’: Stephen King knows exactly what you should watch after ‘Baby Reindeer’
Infested on Shudder
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Scary, gross, well made’: Stephen King knows exactly what you should watch after ‘Baby Reindeer’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 2, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Fourth Wing’ movie in the works?
'Fourth Wing' book cover
Category: Books
Books
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Fourth Wing’ movie in the works?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright May 2, 2024
Author
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras is a freelance writer at We've Got This Covered who has been writing about pop culture since 2014. She has a Masters of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University and enjoys writing about TV dramas, horror movies, and celebrities. When not working, she's reading a thriller novel, catching up on The Real Housewives, and spending time with friends and family.