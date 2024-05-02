Why did Connie Britton’s Abby leave ‘911’?

Every episode of 911 is filled with wild accidents, deaths that rival those in horror movies, and heartwarming moments between the main characters. Abby Clark (Connie Britton) was one of the most well-crafted characters. Sadly, Abby only appeared for one season.

Recommended Videos

Britton has shown her acting prowess time and time again. Whether playing a country singer trying to stage a comeback on Nashville or a spirited mom and principal on Friday Night Lights, Connie Britton can do no wrong. One of her best roles was Abby, the compassionate 911 operator who has a broken heart… and a serious crush on Buck (Oliver Stark). No one wants The Queen of TV to leave a show before it goes off the air. So, why did Britton’s Abby leave 911, and what happened to her character?

Why did Connie Britton leave 911 ?

Screenshot via Fox

In 2018, Ryan Murphy told TVLine.com that Connie Britton signed a contract for only one season of 911. He explained that he doesn’t think actors want to be tied to seven-year TV contracts anymore. After the season 5 finale aired, Kristen Reidel, an executive producer on 911, told Deadline that Britton was happy to explore other career opportunities. Reidel said, “she liked doing the season and then she moved on to other things.”

While of course Connie Britton would want to act in other projects (and her resume definitely speaks for itself), her exit proves how memorable her character was. Abby had a cool, calm, and collected personality while responding to some truly disturbing 911 calls (like when Kate faints on a plane ride when her boyfriend pretends they’re going to crash so he can propose… yikes). Her devotion to taking care of her mother, who had Alzheimer’s, rounded out her arc.

What happened to Connie Britton’s character Abby after season 1 of 911?

Screenshot via Fox

The most important (and the most entertaining, of course) part of Abby’s 911 arc was her romance with Buck, which happened several seasons before Buck and Tommy Kinard’s (Lou Ferrigno Jr) memorable kiss. After the two chat on the phone and ignore their totally obvious sexual chemistry, they finally sleep together and Abby becomes more confident and secure (Tami Taylor would be proud).

After the 911 season 1 finale, Abby grieves the heartbreaking death of her mother and moves to Ireland. She finds happiness and leaves behind her tough career. While the 911 season 6 finale was disappointing, the end of season 3 saw Connie Britton’s return to play Abby one more time (so far). In season 3, episode 18 called “What’s Next?”

Abby phones 911 when she’s stuck on a train that has been derailed. Buck saves Abby’s fiancé, Sam (Travis Schuldt), and maturely understands that she has moved on from him. It’s a sweet conclusion to Buck and Abby’s 911 relationship that teaches them both that they deserve love and that they should take risks in life.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more