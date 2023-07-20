The biggest celebrity breakups of 2023: Couples who broke up, separated, and divorced

True love doesn’t always last forever. Heartbreaks are almost inevitable for anyone circulating the wondrous world of relationships, and sometimes breakups come to us unexpectedly. As a matter of fact, heartbreak does not discriminate, and even A-list celebrities suffer at the relentless and unbiased hands of Cupid. Even those who seemingly had the perfect relationship on-and-off screen have been breaking each other’s hearts, and lately, celebrity breakups have been happening more often than ever.

Since the year started, names like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Kylie Jenner have made the headlines because of the recent ending of an era. Capable of making us question the true meaning of love (I mean, Taylor and Joe – seriously?), even other people’s relationships are enough to make us grieve on their behalf. Call it a parasocial relationship but hey, we can’t really help but get invested in other people’s business. And with so many relationships calling it quits in just half a year, here are all the major ones so far in 2023.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Everything related to the Kardashian-Jenner clan is bound to become the hot topic – even if it is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott separating in their yearly fashion. This time, after the second (or third? We’ve lost count) time breaking up, the duo parted ways once more in January.

With an off-and-on relationship since their first link in 2017, the news of the duo breaking up didn’t necessarily shock fans, but it still remained a big deal across the media. What’s more, according to Harper’s Bazaar, the duo are no longer working on getting back together, but seem to be amicably co-parenting their children, Stormy and Aire.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Photo via Instagram

One of the most recent breakups to occur at the time of writing was that of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Shaking up the entire internet, the two-year marriage came to an end unexpectedly, with neither Gomez nor Grande speaking on the subject. The duo was first seen together in 2020, and nine months after, they confirmed the officiating of their relationship.

Although no one knows for sure the reason for the separation and divorce, it was enough to make fans mourn this relationship, especially after seeing how happy Grande had seemingly been for the past two years. Maybe “Thank U, Next,” may be needing a re-write soon.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Photo by Clint Spalding/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef broke everyone’s hearts by announcing their divorce earlier this month. After six years of marriage, and with two kids (aside from Martin’s twins), the singer announced his divorce from the painter, as they both try and navigate their separation while maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

The Puerto Rican superstar met the Swedish painter back in 2015 through Instagram after catching one of his art pieces at a gallery. A year later, the couple announced their relationship to the cameras on the red carpet for the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala. Despite spending almost a decade together, the duo decided to part ways, putting their friendship and respect first and foremost. Back to livin’ la vida loca.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford has an understated contentious relationship with the public. Some loved them, others loved to hate them (and their age gap). In the end, the criticism wasn’t enough to get to their heads, as they still lasted for seven months before parting ways amicably back in May. The reason remains unclear, but according to sources, the two remained good friends.

Part of the reason for their controversial break was their large age gap. Eilish, 21, started dating Rutherford, 31, last year and they were immediately a target for criticism – especially Rutherford. Regardless of that age gap, they seem to still hold mutual love for one another, even if they’re not together anymore.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello‘s relationship lasted for eight years after the couple met in 2014, though Vergara was in a relationship at the time. After splitting from Nick Leob, in just a year their love story was formally officiated in a grand star-studded three-day ceremony, with plenty of eyes to catch the lovestruck actors sharing their vows in the most lavish manner.

Unfortunately, the love story would last a little under a decade, with the couple splitting after citing the (usual) irreconcilable differences. Many fans quickly pointed out there were obvious signs that the couple had split, including Vergara’s impromptu trip to Italy sans Manganiello. In the end, the reason for their divorce may never be disclosed, the heartbreak of seeing this couple and Grande and Gomez announcing their divorces on the same day left us sad and disappointed.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images

The separation of the decade may belong to none other than Miss Swift herself. After six years together, in the most low-key relationship possible between two celebrities, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn decided to split. The news of their breakup came in April, and quickly enough, Swifties shared their sorrows and their inability to believe in true love anymore (we get it). To this day, no one truly knows why they broke up, but there was plenty of speculation.

The most popular theory derives from their very discreet relationship. Many fans seemed to believe that Alwyn did not like to stay in the public eye for long periods of time, especially with the biggest pop star in the world in his arms. Wishing for privacy, fans speculated that the actor couldn’t handle the pressure that came with dating the Grammy-winning singer.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images

They say that after the storm, there is always a rainbow, and Matt Healy might’ve just been that splash of color in Swift’s life. For a little bit, at least. The couple never announced their relationship officially, but after being seen publicly by each other’s side while Swift was on tour, their relationship status quickly became a phenomenon on social media. Unfortunately, it wasn’t for the best of reasons.

Criticized for his previous remarks and questionable attitudes, Healy was promptly bashed for his contentious interviews, podcasts, and everything else. While some fans of the pop singer were more than content after seeing her happier than ever, the large majority of fans seemed to harshly criticize their relationship, namely, Healy himself. Unfortunately, after a month of dating, it appears the backlash was too intense to ignore, and the couple seemingly called quits in June.

In the end, it cannot be easy to keep the love flame ablaze with all eyes on you, and ultimately, the separation of a famous couple will always be as publicized as the relationship itself. Love may be dead, but it will surely be found once more.