What happened between Cardi B and Offset? Their emotional split, explained

Cardi B and Takeoff's relationship status has always been complicated. Now it's a lot simpler.

2023 has been a mixed year for celebrity romances. For every Taylor and Travis we got a crushing break-up. Now Cardi B has said she’s single on Instagram, indicating she and her husband, Offset, had broken up.

Cardi fans likely suspected something was up before Cardi went live on social media when the two musicians unfollowed each other on the platform — a sure sign of a troubled relationship.

From the start, the Cardi-Offset on-again-off-again romance captured headlines, from secret weddings to sudden pregnancies, cheating allegations, and sex tapes. Cardi supported her husband after Takeoff’s 2022 shooting death, Offset’s cousin-once-removed and Migos bandmate.

But Cardi, who was 31 years old as of 2023, has filed for divorce once before, in 2020, Billboard reports. Despite all that, Cardi and Offset always reconciled after Offset apologized.

As a source close to the couple told People, Cardi and Offset have had their fair share of good times, but the relationship was always “tumultuous.” The hip-hop stars have “broken up and gotten back together and broken up again way more than the public has seen,’ the source said.

So, what was it then, in late 2023, that made Cardi say, enough’s enough?

What is Cardi B’s relationship status?

Cardi B reveals that she is single, no longer with Offset. https://t.co/9ikYQOGH3i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2023 via X/Pop Crave

In her Dec. 11, 2023, Instagram live feed, shared on X by Pop Crave, Cardi B said her husband, Offset, had been “… doing me dirty after so many years.”

The I Like It rapper went on to explain, “I’ve been single for a minute now … I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my [Instagram lives and stories], when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” referring to how Cardi and Offset no longer followed each other on Instagram. As she said:

“I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Despite the sad news, Cardi also sounded optimistic when she said she looked forward to 2024, “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited”.

So, are Cardi and Offset done for good? They have, after all, split before but got back together. Only time will tell. Cardi and Offset share two children, however, so here’s hoping no matter how things end up, the music megastars keep things amicable.