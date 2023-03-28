Are Becky G and soccer player Sebastian Lletget breaking up? The cheating rumors, explained

Sebastian Lletget and Becky G are just another name in the list of celebrity couples’ love and breakup stories. Both are in the spotlight after the professional soccer player was rumored to have cheated on his fiancé, singer and actress, Becky G. The news broke three months after the couple publicly announced their engagement.

Becky G is trending after her fiancé Sebastián Lletget was accused of being unfaithful to the singer two months after they got engaged. pic.twitter.com/0hUklcFsfv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 23, 2023

An anonymous source that goes by the Instagram username @ja29poowho posted a picture of Lletget cozying up with a woman at a Spanish nightclub. This caused serious concerns among fans, as the post reads, “Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof. I can send them to you privately. A lot of the press is contacting me because I will not remain silent.”

The identity of the user and the reason behind the post remains uncertain. But on March 27, Lletget responded to the accusations and released an official statement. In this statement, he revealed his mental health conditions and ongoing anxiety issues. Speaking about the same, he said,

“As an athlete I have always tried to hold myself to higher standard, recognizing the blessing & privileges in my career. When I reflect on the past 7 years of my life, I know in my heart that I couldn’t have achieved a lot of my personal & professional growth, let alone navigate the challenges in my life without the love & support by my side. Yet behind this abundance, there is a reality I’ve hid from everyone around me. I have struggled with personal trauma and acute anxiety compounded by my own denial, pride and bad decisions. This past week of chaos & pain has forced me to face the consequences of my actions, my fears. & my lapses from the past. I have half-heartedly been participating in therapy, knowing I have deeply rooted anger and mental health issues that require the same commitment and treatment that I devote to my physical well-being. If I am to be the man I aspire to be, I have to do better. I have decided to commit myself to a mental wellness program to work on the parts of me that deeply need healing”

Adding to the recent accusations against him, Lletget confessed to his act but called his attraction towards another woman a momentary lapse. He commented on the subject, saying,

“Over the last several weeks, during a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgment resulted in an extortion plot. Since this person did not get what they wanted it has now become a public social media spectacle filled with more lies than any truth and false posts aimed at the love of my life, the one person who I should never take for granted or put at risk. For me it has been a wake-up call. The loudest alarm of my life. I cant keep running from demons. I know that any actions made that put us here should have never happened to begin with. Pushing right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed only hurts me and the people I love most.”

Addressing the rumors, the FC Dallas midfielder wrote an apology letter to his fiancé where expressed his apologies and heartfelt love for her saying,

“To Becky, you have been the light in my life, my strength, who has always shown me unconditional love. Instead of honoring that love everyday, I have done the opposite, hurting you, and disrespecting the one person I love more than anything. I am so sorry and I know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve. To my FC Dallas family, my fans, friends, & family Thank you for your love and support. I will do my best to be my best.”

Lletget is seemingly apologetic about his actions. However, there’s been no response from Becky G as of now, but fans will definitely keep their eyes peeled for more updates.