Who is Taylor Swift dating now?

Thanks to her catchy, emotional songs and brilliant performances over the years, Taylor Swift has without a doubt won the hearts of millions of people and solidified her status as one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

While her songs are believed to have enormously influenced pop culture, it is her personal life which has added to her popularity and stardom. Swift is known for her tumultuous past relationships and heart-touching breakup songs which are a tribute to her former lovers — reflecting on her failed relationships with them.

From John Mayer to Harry Styles, some of the eminent pop culture A-listers have been part of Swift’s romantic life and each of them subsequently became an indelible part of the pop legend’s discography.

So, when Swift and English actor Joe Alwyn made their relationship public in 2017 and have seemingly gone strong for six years until their very recent breakup, fans were thrilled to see their favorite pop star in love and finally getting the happiness she always desired and deserved.

However, their love didn’t last long as on April 8, 2023, it was confirmed that the pair called it quits. Giving an account of their breakup, a source closer to the former couple told Entertainment Tonight, “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows.”

There have been speculations of Swift getting emotional during her recent Eras Tour as Alwyn was supposed to accompany her. This was confirmed by a source closer to Swift on March 16 who mentioned to People that Alwyn would travel around with her on her new musical tour. “They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career,” the source added on the subject of their relationship.

Even though both Swift and Alwyn successfully managed to keep their personal affairs out of the spotlight, fans who have been religiously following their relationship status know how serious the former couple was and how at one point they were considering marriage.

One of the anonymous insider sources opened up about them and told Us Weekly, “She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point.” In 2020, a different source added to the subject, saying, “The lovebirds talked about their future and marriage,” but they “don’t have a set deadline in place.”

It was not until November 2020 that the “Blank Space” singer herself made a statement about her attempts to safeguard her relationship against all odds and possible obstructions that include her star status and popularity.

“I, oftentimes, in my anxieties, can control how I am as a person and how normal I act and rationalize things, but I cannot control if there are 20 photographers outside in the bushes and what they do and if they follow our car and if they interrupt our lives. I can’t control if there’s going to be a fake weird headline about us in the news tomorrow. I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now, I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids.”

Despite the uncertainties and speculations about why they broke up, the amount of sincerity that they invested in their relationship makes it a piece of heartbreaking news for the vast and diverse range of Swift fans who want her to move on.

Many are wondering if the “Bad Blood” singer is considering dating anyone soon or if there is a new man in her life. So far, there has been no news or information regarding Swift’s dating status. But we will definitely keep our eyes peeled in case there’s any update.