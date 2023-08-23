Almost every day, people are being fed with new details about Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce proceedings, and this time the conversation is directed at the custody of their dogs.

As reported by TMZ, Spears and Asgahri shared five canine companions and now that they are separating for good, each party will be assigned their respective four-legged friends.

The duo reached an agreement, according to which the Doberman and Porsha Asghari brought along for Britney’s protection would stay with him. Spears, on the other hand, gets to keep four of her canines which include her Yorkie, Hannah, the Australian Shepherd, Sawyer, and two other small dogs, with both parties said to be happy with the arrangements.

The news of their dogs’ custody immediately comes after the 29-year-old fitness trainer accused Spears of infidelity, saying that the “Toxic” songstress cheated on him with a staff member at their house in California, as well as asking him to take a naked picture of her. Asghari also claimed that he was the victim of physical violence in the relationship as, according to him, there were several occasions where their disagreements escalated.

Even though the situation with the dogs has been amicably settled, the singer is expected to adhere to their pre-nuptial agreement according to which she has to pay Asghari $1 million every two years until the number goes up to $15 million.