As we know, Britney Spears’ third husband, Sam Asghari filed to divorce against his estranged wife on grounds of infidelity. However, recently, he elaborated on the pop star’s actions which prompted him to take the step.

According to an unnamed source familiar with the matter, Asghari believes that the pop star cheated on him with a staffer at their house in California. She even asked one of the staff members to film her while she was naked. The source (via TMZ) also claimed that Spears’ behavior was caused by her being in a “fragile and hypersexualized state” which is “risky to her own safety.”

While cheating is believed to be one of the key reasons for Asghari wanting to call off his relationship, Spears’ alleged hostile behavior towards Asghari was also a major contributor to their estrangement. Asghari told his friends that the 41-year-old singer, in the seven years of their relationship physically attacked him on numerous occasions, and even gave him a black eye at one point. Sometimes, their fights were exacerbated to a degree that security had to step in between them.

The bruises on his arms and face apparently are a testimony to Spears’ violent behavior. Hence, as per an insider, the end of this relationship was inevitable as Asghari notwithstanding his rigorous attempts failed in ‘saving Britney’ during their 13 years of marriage.

Asghari’s lawyer told The Daily Mail that the key issue now is financial settlement which, as per the prenup agreement, entitles Asghari to claim $1 million every two years of their marriage until the amount rises to $15 million.