Full list of all ‘Shrek’ characters, with pictures

In a land far, far away, we meet Shrek — a lonely, green ogre who, against all odds, begins warming up to others. First, we meet a talking donkey, then a vigilante cat who wears boots, a beautiful princess, and even a lady dragon who falls in love with the donkey.

Somehow the films appeal to both kids and adults, and that led us to seeing already four titles in the franchise: Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek The Third, and Shrek Forever After. While many of us were probably children when we first met these characters, it has been 23 years, and we’re now gearing up for a fifth movie.

With less than a year until its release, let’s take a look back at all the people, animals, and anthropomorphic creatures who have been with us for two decades. Yes, all of them.

Shrek

Shrek wouldn’t be Shrek without Shrek — of course. He’s an ogre who went from being feared by everyone in the land to being loved by a new legion of friends and his newfound family.

Donkey

Donkey is arguably the second main character of the Shrek franchise. He’s a talking donkey who even manages to procreate with a dragoness. He’s the greatest best friend Shrek could have ever hoped for.

Princess Fiona

Princess Fiona teaches Shrek how to love throughout all four films in the franchise. She is also an ogre, although when we first meet her, she is a human princess from the land of Far Far Away.

Puss in Boots

Puss in Boots is the fearless vigilante of Far Far Away, and also one of Shrek’s many friends. His popularity throughout the films grew so much that he even earned his own spinoff.

Dragon

Over the years, we’ve seen Dragon in all her grandeur, as both a friend and a foe. Though she initially seemed terrifying, we’ve come to love her kind heart and unwavering passion for Donkey.

King Arthur Pendragon

Although Arthur Pendragon only appeared in the third Shrek film, he quickly became one of the saga’s most important characters for one simple reason: he is the current king of Far Far Away.

The Gingerbread Man

The Gingerbread Man is undeniably has some of the most iconic characters in Shrek. In all four films, we’ve seen him narrowly escape being eaten a few too many times for comfort.

The Big Bad Wolf

The Big Bad Wolf, also known as “Wolfie,” is one of many fairytale creatures banished to Shrek’s swamp. He doesn’t talk much, but his iconic Granny outfits speak louder than words ever could.

The Three Little Pigs

Unsurprisingly, the Three Little Pigs are among the fairy tale creatures that have found their way into Shrek’s swamp, eventually becoming part of his group of friends. Their names are Horst, Dieter, and Heimlich.

Pinocchio

In the Shrek movies, we get to know Pinocchio as one of the abandoned fairy tale characters, who becomes a part of Shrek’s group of friends, despite being quite a big liar.

Three Blind Mice

Shrek draws inspiration from various fairy tales, which is how we meet the Three Blind Mice, from the old English nursery rhyme. They appear in all the Shrek films.

Dronkeys

The Dronkeys, Donkey and Dragon’s six mischievous children, first appear in Shrek 2, and they later appear in all the other installments.

Farkle, Fergus and Felicia

Our lead ogres also have plenty of love to share, and thus, Farkle, Fergus, and Felicia are born, They’re Shrek and Fiona’s triplets, born during Shrek the Third.

Queen Lilian

Queen Lilian is Fiona’s mother and the Far Far Away land queen. While she’s in all four films, she only briefly appears in Shrek Forever After due to no longer holding any royal duties.

King Harold

As for King Harold, he is, to no one’s surprise, the former King of Far Far Away, and his true form is a frog. In Shrek The Third, however, King Harold gets sick and passes away.

Doris

Doris, also known as The Ugly Stepsister, is a former bartender at Poison Apple and part of Fiona’s princess group circle, by far the most unique-looking princess in the group.

Snow White

Snow White is one of Fiona’s friends. Unlike the innocence of Snow White that we know from the fairy tale, this iteration of the princess is far more vain and fearless — downright violent even.

Cinderella

Shrek has a way of completely turning classic fairy tale characters on their heads, which is how Cinderella ended up as Fiona’s cleaning-obsessed friend.

Sleeping Beauty

Of course, Sleeping Beauty had to be part of the fairy tale crew, and she’s also one of Fiona’s princess friends. Sleeping Beauty also suffers from severe narcolepsy.

Merlin

Merlin is one of the many mythical creatures who has made his way into the Shrek films. We first meet him as a retired magic teacher from Artie’s high school, Worcestershire Academy.

Brogan

Brogan is introduced in Shrek Forever After, where he’s an ogre and the assistant leader of the ogre resistance against Rumpelstiltskin.

Cookie the Ogre

Don’t let his adorable name or long eyelashes fool you — Cookie is actually an ogre and a chef for the ogre resistance in Shrek Forever After, using and wielding food as a weapon.

Gretched

Gretched is another member of the Ogre Resistance in an alternate reality — the Shrek franchise’s own version of a multiverse. She’s a female ogre who fights Rumpelstiltskin.

Kitty Soft Paws

While we get to know her better in the sequel, Puss in Boots, Kitty will likely become one of the regular faces in the franchise from here on out. She’s Puss’ girlfriend and a literal cat burglar.

Raul

Raul is a minor character in the franchise — but we said we’d cover everyone, didn’t we? He’s a male dresser who outfits Shrek and Fiona in regal clothing for the party in Shrek the Third.

Lord Farquaad

Perhaps the most iconic Shrek villain is, arguably, Lord Farquaad. Short, with a bob and an unforgettable red outfit, he’s the main villain in Shrek and the ruthless ruler of Duloc.

Fairy Godmother

Known for her iconic rendition of “I Need a Hero,” the Fairy Godmother, is a villain in the Shrek series. She’s the mother of Prince Charming and constantly schemes to make him marry Fiona.

Prince Charming

Prince Charming is Shrek’s arch-nemesis and a villain throughout the films. Somehow, over four movies, they never managed to solve their differences.

Rumplestilskin

Rumpelstiltskin is one of the many villains in the Shrek franchise. He’s an eccentric deal-maker with a vendetta against Shrek in Shrek Forever After.

Three Bears

The Three Bears are a family of bears banished to Shrek’s swamp along with other fairytale characters. They have a much larger role in the sequel, Puss in Boots.

Rapunzel

A member of Fiona’s group of princess friends, Rapunzel is initially believed to be an ally. However, she secretly works as a double agent for Prince Charming.

Captain Hook

Captain Hook is another villain in the saga. He’s a pirate who serves as a pianist in the Poison Apple bar but also helps Prince Charming in his quest to take control of Far Far Away.

Cyclops

The Cyclops is the bouncer at the Poison Apple. Though he appears intimidating, it’s later revealed that he has a soft spot for his daughter and never truly wanted to be evil.

Mabel The Ugly Stepsister

Also assisting Prince Charming in his plan to take over Far Far Away is Mabel, Doris’s sister and Cinderella’s stepsister.

The Evil Gnomes

The Gnomes, also known as the Evil Gnomes, are antagonists in the Shrek series. They’re often found at the Poison Apple, often stirring up some ruckus.

The Evil Trees

The Evil Trees are iconic villains in the Shrek series until the end of Shrek the Third. Often seen at the Poison Apple, they secretly wish for an honest life.

The Evil Queen

Among the villains aiding Prince Charming in his plan is the Evil Queen, who also happens to be the Queen of Duloc — until she eventually opens a spa in France.

Stromboli The Puppet Master

Stromboli the Puppet Master, as you might expect, is Pinocchio’s arch-enemy. He’s a woodcarver who frequents the Poison Apple.

Headless Horseman

Based on The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, the Headless Horseman is another of Prince Charming’s allies in his quest to conquer Far Far Away and a regular at the Poison Apple.

Fifi

Fifi is Rumpelstiltskin’s pet goose, and, oddly enough, she’s also an antagonist in Shrek Forever After. Hostile, temperamental, and somewhat violent, she’s not a pet you want to mess with.

Witches

The Witches appear throughout the Shrek series as one of the many fairytale creatures banished by Lord Farquaad. They also become villains in Shrek the Third and again in Shrek Forever After.

Monsieur Robin Hood

Monsieur Robin Hood is a wannabe resistance leader who robs people and leads the Merry Men. While not necessarily a villain, he has clashed with Shrek in the past.

Sir Lancelot

Sir Lancelot du Lac is a popular and handsome student at Worcestershire Academy. However, he is also one of Arthur’s many bullies at the school.

The Pied Piper

Based on the legend of the Pied Piper, Shrek’s version of the Pied Piper is a bounty hunter who uses his flute to control different creatures instead of catching rats.

Butter Pants

Butter Pants makes only a cameo in Shrek Forever After, but he’s sure is memorable. A huge fan of Shrek, he insists on hearing Shrek’s roar at the ogre babies’ first birthday party.

Magic Mirror

The Magic Mirror, while not a villain, is a sentient object used by Lord Farquaad to provide information on his enemies. He also works as a television.

The Muffin Man

The Muffin Man is the creator—and, in a sense, the father — of Gingy and Mongo. A baker by trade, he treats the Gingerbread Man and Mongo as his children.

Guinevere

Guinevere, also known as Gwen, is another student at Worcestershire Academy. Like Lancelot, she is very popular, and Arthur has a crush on her.

Mongo

Mongo is a giant gingerbread man created by his “father,” the Muffin Man. Essentially Gingy’s brother, he was built to help Shrek, Donkey, and Puss infiltrate the Far Far Away Castle.

Hall Monitor

The Hall Monitor is a student at Worcestershire Academy responsible for monitoring the school’s halls in Shrek the Third.

Principal Pynchley

Principal Pynchley is the headmaster of Worcestershire Academy. While he generally seems like a caring principal, he dislikes Artie and is always trying to make Shrek eat him.

