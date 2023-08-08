It’s that time again: ’tis the season for your annual marathon of Shrek and all of its glorious spinoffs. No? Just me? Even if it’s never crossed your mind to watch every single Shrek film in order in the span of one long, popcorn-fueled weekend, it’s never too late to have a Shrek binge.

In some circles of the internet, Shrek is considered just a meme but I’m here to tell you (though given how much money the Shrek cinematic universe generates, you don’t even need to be told) the movies are good. I am Shrek stan through and through; if Shrek has 1000 fans, I am one of them. If Shrek has 0 fans, it’s because I died — you get the gist. The films have something for everyone: jokes both children and adults will find funny, talking animals as supporting characters (and sometimes the star in their own right), and a touching message about self-love and being oneself at its core. Insert onion joke here.

While 2001’s Shrek was released first, it’s not the first film in the chronological SCU (Shrek Cinematic Universe — it’ll catch on). Whether you’re a longtime Shrek fanatic or a first-time viewer, here’s your guide on how to watch all the Shrek movies and spin-offs in chronological order and release order, as well as what order I recommend you watch the films.

Shrek movies in release order

Image via Dreamworks

The first Shrek film was released in 2001 and its runaway success inspired the creators to begin developing a sequel that same year. Shrek 2 came out in 2004 and was so well-received that some fans believe it’s superior to even the first film in the franchise. Since Shrek, there have been three direct sequels as well as two Puss in Boots spinoff films, coming out to a total of six theatrical films in the SCU (let’s save the TV specials, animated shorts, and the Puss in Boots show for another article). Here’s all six films in release order:

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Shrek movies in chronological order

Image via DreamWorks

Release order is a perfectly fine way to watch the complete Shrek franchise, but some viewers prefer to experience Shrek chronologically. The chronological order of the films varies slightly from the release order as the 2011 film Puss in Boots actually takes place before the events of the first Shrek film. If you want to try the chronological method, here’s the films in order of how they fall within the Shrek timeline.

Puss in Boots (2011)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

What’s the best order to watch all of the Shrek films and spinoffs?

Image via DreamWorks

While there’s merits to watching all six films by release or chronological order, this Shrek fan’s recommendation is actually slightly different from both. For any Shrek viewer, but especially one who’s never seen the films before, I recommend starting with the first Shrek so you can see why people fell in love with the franchise in the first place. Then, follow that up with a viewing of 2011’s Puss in Boots; while it’s technically a prequel to Shrek, I think it makes sense to view it after the first film as you’ll be more familiar with the environment and the tone of the movies. You should then watch Shrek 2 after, mostly because it’s a better film than Puss in Boots and we want to minimize drag as much as possible in this watch order, but also because you’ll now know about the eponymous cat when he is first introduced in Shrek 2.

Then, you should watch Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After back to back. Shrek Forever After had the most mixed reception of the entire franchise and we don’t want to end this on anything but a high note, so you’re going to immediately follow those up with Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The sequel to Puss in Boots has a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes (we rated it highly too), and while critics’ opinions aren’t the only valid metric of success, you’re in for a good time. After appreciating the beautiful animation style as well as the film’s message, you’ll have enjoyed all of the SCU (it’s growing on you, isn’t it) films so far.

For easier watching, here’s this watch order in list format. Enjoy!