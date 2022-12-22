Here’s everything to know about where you can watch ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’

Despite the Shrek franchise from which Puss in Boots originated being memed into darn-near oblivion over the years, everyone’s favorite Zorro parody cat (portrayed by Antonio Banderas) has once again returned to the silver screen for another outing in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Puss is back in the theater for the first time in over ten years, albeit with a Netflix TV series managing to keep his most devout fans busy in the interim. The titular cat discovers that his penchant for adventure has left him bereft of eight out of his nine lives as a cat, so he heads out on another adventure to reclaim them.

We thought the movie was a fantastic expansion to the broader Shrek universe, and fans around the world seem to be in absolute agreement. So whether you’re a long-time fan of the Dreamworks franchise or are looking for a great film to keep your next generation of Shrek fans busy over the holiday period, it’s not a film worth sleeping on. Here’s how to go about seeing it:

Where to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Image via Dreamworks

Despite the film’s titular character appearing most recently on Netflix, the only place to find him right now is in your local theater. It would seem that the pandemic era of all of the latest blockbusters quickly or immediately ending up on streaming services has come and gone, with the film going down the traditional path of a theatrical release for a time before coming to home video.

If we were to guess, the most likely streaming service that Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will end up on will be Peacock, given that Dreamworks is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures. You can probably expect it within a couple of months into 2023. However, considering the rave reviews the film has been getting on Rotten Tomatoes, this entry in the long-running Shrek sub-franchise may well be worth seeing on the big screen.