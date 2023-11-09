When is ‘Shrek 5’ rumored to come out?

The very long-awaited Shrek 5 will someday arrive. Sadly, that fateful day is a ways off yet, but we might be able to give you a rumored release window.

When Puss in Boots: The Last Wish hit theaters, it not only delivered an absolutely delightful comedic experience for all ages but also ended with a very welcoming announcement: Puss in Boots would be reuniting with old friends in the land Far Far Away. The news finally confirming the fifth sequel for the main Shrek franchise, left all of us in absolute shambles – in the best possible way. Sadly, that was the only confirmation we ever got that the new story was in the works… until today.

When is Shrek 5 coming out?

Image via Dreamworks

With the strikes now reaching their final hours, new release dates have been speculated and even confirmed online. According to DiscussingFilm, Shrek 5 is allegedly slated to hit the silver screen in 2025. However, it’s important to take this information with a grain of salt, as the X/Twitter account provided a deleted LinkedIn profile as their source.

‘SHREK 5’ is now rumored to release in 2025.



An NBCUniversal employee listed the film for 2025 on her LinkedIn but has quickly altered the description. pic.twitter.com/KdLoqtYTjc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 8, 2023

The tweet suggests that the announcement was the result of a mistake made by an NBC Universal employee, who listed the film for 2025 on her LinkedIn account. While this initially appeared to be an accidental slip-up, eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed the change and ran with the belief that this mistake was indeed confirmation that the film would finally hit theaters in two years’ time.

Naturally, this doesn’t offer any additional information about the film. No release date, month, or even a hint at the time of year. Hopefully, now that the future is looking brighter for Hollywood, we’ll receive official confirmation of when Shrek 5 will land. This story is not ogre yet.