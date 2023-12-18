The Bad Bunny lyrics about Kendall Jenner, Gabriela Berlingeri and what it means for their relationship status

Fans of the rapper are convinced a future between him and ex-girlfriend Gabriela might still be in the cards.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have reportedly broken up, but the news might not come as a shock to the fans of the musician who know his lyrics by heart.

A source told Entertainment Weekly the split was down to irreconcilable schedules and the relationship simply running its course. The two never meant the relationship to be “a forever type [of thing,” the insider revealed, and want to continue to experience new things before settling down.

Jenner’s cryptic social media posts

The Puerto Rican rapper and the American model struck up a romance in February, but by November, fans had begun to wonder whether it had fizzled out. Jenner had shared a glimpse of her 28th birthday celebrations sans-Benito (Bad Bunny’s real name) followed by a cryptic sunset photo, captioned “what’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

As a couple, Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted together repeatedly, including dinner, concert, NBA, and Fashion Week dates. At one point they even modeled together for a Gucci ad campaign for one of the brand’s luggage lines. The last time they were seen together in public was in October after the rapper’s Saturday Night Live episode, where he served both as host and guest performer.

Bad Bunny’s lyrics about his relationship status and ex-girlfriend Gabriela

The timing of both Jenner’s publications and the item’s last public appearance together is telling, given the content of Bad Bunny’s most recent album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. Released in October, some of its lyrics include insights into his dating life and a shoutout to his ex-flame.

For starters, in the lyrics to the rapper’s song “ACHO PR,” he thanks God for putting ex-girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri in his life. The two dated between 2017 and 2022, breaking it off months before the Puerto Rican artist met the reality TV star. Despite their separation, Berlingeri reportedly attended the album listening party. Bad Bunny was also in attendance, along with 16,000 other people. Jenner was not one of them.

If that wasn’t strange enough, the 29-year-old also dedicated an entire song to his aversion to marriage, where he talks about enjoying single life twice. In the song, aptly titled “No me quiero casar” (“don’t want to get married”), Bad Bunny raps about how one day he will find true love, but he wants to get rich first, following it with the lyric “2026 y yo sigo soltero” (“2026 and I’m still single”). At another moment in the track, he sings in Spanish “I don’t want to get married, for now, celibacy, I want to enjoy for a while.” Doesn’t sound like a very committed boyfriend to us, which lines up with the reports from Entertainment Weekly.

Elsewhere on the album, in a song released in September, the tune’s a little different. The cowgirl-themed “Un Preview” is reportedly about Jenner, who is a huge fan of horses. In the reggaeton track, Benito raps about meeting a girl in the club and falling in love. The first rumors that the two were involved came after they were spotted kissing in an LA club, just like the song details.

“You got here single and left with a boyfriend,” Bad Bunny says, but later admits that he’s fine if the fling only lasts for a little bit, after which he’ll be single. Premonitory.