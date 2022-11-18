Kendall Jenner says her horse is expecting a baby via surrogate, yes you read that right

Kendall Jenner is expecting her first baby via surrogate, but it’s absolutely not the type you’d be expecting in the slightest.

With the latest season of The Kardashians comes even more brain-void and senseless displays of opulence, and incredibly strange uses of wealth. Jenner revealed she’s expecting a baby. A baby horse. A baby horse via surrogate, because that’s generally how people get horses. Obviously.

Speaking to the camera as she prepared for the 2022 Met Gala, she shrieked with joy over getting the news of her new equine. Screeching out “I’m having a baby”, before eventually clarifying the species.

“I just got the news it took, they just texted me that we have an embryo!” she told her stylists because it turns out she was gifted horse semen for her birthday last year by stylist Jen Atkin. Again, this is a normal and obvious gift to get someone for any occasion.

“Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.'”

The incredibly normal gift also came with a lot of analytical and picky choices from Jenner, with her believing the stud’s semen needed to have strength to it so the foal could end up as strong as possible. Jenner even references Caitlyn Jenner’s Olympic history as a reason for this, because why not?

“Do you think I didn’t think this through? Only Olympians around here.”

The world eagerly awaits hearing more about the surrogate horse semen story. In a country in which people starve every day and struggle to make ends meet, isn’t it great to know there are rich people out there getting special horse semen delivered so they can get a special horse?

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.