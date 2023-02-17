Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating? The rumors, explained

The world of modeling and music has allegedly conjoined once again. After TheWeeknd and Bella Hadid’s constant back-and-forth since 2016, it appears that the second-youngest member of the Kardashian clan, Kendall Jenner and the international star Bad Bunny may be the next IT couple making sparks fly. While sources are less than trustworthy — for the most part — apparently the singer and model may have been seen smooching in a club.

According to Deuxmoi and all its anonymous informants, a “single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.” The account runner quickly went on to add their extra two cents on the subject during the podcast, confirming the identity of the two parties involved by saying “so I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club.”

Immediately sending netizens into a frenzy, the rumor instantly sprouted wings on social media. Despite the source not offering any photographic evidence of the alleged up-and-coming couple, many trust Deuxmoi as a somewhat reliable reference for gossip with plenty of trustworthy informants behind their blind items. Undeniably popular, Benito and Jenner are staples in their areas of expertise, but as it would appear, not many fans are as delighted with the idea of the Puerto Rican-based musician dating the Calabasas model, potentially becoming the next-in-line for the Kardashian-Jenner curse.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner?!?



Not a Kardashian/Jenner coming to ruin another successful celebrity…keep them demons away from Benito!!! 🤬



pic.twitter.com/yfIPKBZEzh — ✰ 𝕁𝕦𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟 ✰ (@itsJustinRitch) February 17, 2023

In Nov. 2022, news broke that long-term couple Jenner and professional NBA player Devin Booker had quietly and amicably parted ways after two years together. Similarly to Jenner, Benito too appeared to have parted ways with his long-term girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri after at least two years together, sparking rumors upon being spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers game next to someone who not resembling his ex.

So far, not only are the rumors not confirmed, but no one seems to be able to pinpoint whether this is just a usual case of a celebrity fling or a relationship for the long run. Only time — and Kris Jenner — will tell.