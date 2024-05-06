Kim Kardashian was one of the guests roasting Tom Brady at Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time
Photo Courtesy of Netflix
Why was Kim Kardashian relentlessly booed at the Tom Brady roast?

Kim Kardashian got a lot of boos from the crowd when she hit the stage at last night’s Tom Brady roast.
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
|
Published: May 6, 2024 11:51 am

Netflix debuted their soon to be string of live comedy roasts last night, and what better way than to kick it off with what was billed as “The Greatest Roast of All Time” as comedians, celebrities, and ex-NFL stars all roasted the G.O.A.T., Mr. Tom Brady.

The live stream of the event was from Los Angeles’ famous Kia Forum. It got off without a hitch and was chock full of raunchy, uncensored humor that even had Tom Brady intervene early on, as Jeff Ross made a joke directed at Patriots owner Robert Kraft about massages. Kraft was sitting in the front row, stage left.

By the midway point in the show, Kim Kardashian had a turn at roasting Brady. The television personality and entrepreneur walked up the stage with a champagne glass in hand and received some boos from the audience in the stands. She scoffed at the jeers before she began her portion of the roast. Some of the talent on stage fired back at the crowd. “Really, y’all?” Jeff Ross yelled off stage to the audience.

Jeff Ross escorts Kim Kardashian back to her seat at the Roast of Tom Brady
Photo Courtesy of Netflix

The boos sounded like they were coming from your general audience members who just wanted to take aim at Kardashian, whose monologue was actually quite funny. She touched on the dating rumors that circled around her and Tom Brady and nodded to her sex tape from years ago. She joked about her stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner, and broke down all the comparisons between how Brady and Jenner actually have a lot in common. 

There’s a chance die hard Tom Brady fans were aiming the boos at Kim K. due to those dating rumors about her and Brady. The pair reportedly flirted at a party last summer, but nothing else was mentioned publicly past that. The last thing Brady fans want is a woman like Kim Kardashian in his life, post-Giselle Bundchen. Brady fans want their G.O.A.T. focused and unbothered by the opposite sex.

Kim Kardashian can handle what you throw at her, though. She’s been under public scrutiny for nearly two decades now, and she was also married to Kanye West. A third of an arena booing her is just another Sunday evening for her. Boos from fans who took the cheapest cross-country flight possible from Boston to L.A. will just trickle down her back.

All this being said, Kardashian was one of the highlights of the night, full of humor, surprising appearances, and Tom Brady having to sit there for three hours and get a worse lashing than what the New York Giants defense did to him back in Super Bowl 42.

Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis has a background of working behind the scenes in network television for many years. So, why not maybe write about the business as well. Tyler has been an Entertainment writer for about three years now. Covering all things cinema, as well as what's red hot on television for the week. From interviewing directors to reviewing the best movies out there now, Tyler's resume is starting to run out of room as of late, and that's not a bad thing.