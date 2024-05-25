Who is Jesse Bongiovi

If the name Jesse Bongiovi doesn’t ring a bell, you’re probably more familiar with his famous father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. But this 29-year-old is making waves of his own as a savvy businessman and co-founder of the surprisingly popular Hampton Water rosé wine brand.

We know the focus right now is supposed to be on his brother, Jake Bongiovi, and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s recent nuptials, but I’m sure they won’t mind sharing the stage. Considering how easy it would be to assume that a rock star’s son might just coast on dad’s coattails, Jesse is proving he’s more than just a nepo baby and is carving his own path and identity. So, let’s take a minute to give him his flowers.

Do you know who Jesse Bongiovi is?

Jesse was born in 1995 to Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley, a karate instructor. He’s the second oldest of their four kids and the first son after daughter Stephanie. Growing up in an affluent New Jersey family, Jesse was always surrounded by his dad’s rock-star lifestyle and penchant for fine wines.

After attending a prep school in Brooklyn where he played football and lacrosse, Jesse followed in his parent’s footsteps by enrolling at the University of Notre Dame. An athlete like his dad, he joined the Fighting Irish football team as a cornerback, though injuries sidelined him for a couple of seasons.

It was during his senior year at Notre Dame in 2017 that the seeds of Hampton Water were first planted. One night, around 2 am, Jon offered his son and buddies some “pink juice” (the rocker’s nickname for rosé). But Jesse said that he and his friends already had their own nickname for their go-to hangout beverage.

“We said, ‘No, no, listen. Dad, you’re sitting in the Hamptons, you’re drinking Hampton Water,’” he remembered telling his father. “Then he did the cartoon double-take and looked at us, and said, ‘That’s hilarious, can you imagine if someone put that on a bottle?’”

And from that late-night porch convo was born Jesse’s brainchild with his dad – Hampton Water wine. Being the budding entrepreneur that he is, Jesse designed the label and branding, his dad provided the industry connections, and they teamed up with renowned French winemaker Gérard Bertrand. After a couple of years of preparation, Hampton Water launched in February 2018.

The affordable, accessible rosé was an instant smash success. Within a few years, it was being sold in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide. In numerous interviews, Jesse has credited his patient, measured approach learned from his dad as a key to the brand’s stratospheric rise.

Aside from his wildly popular wine venture, Jesse has managed to keep his personal life relatively private for someone with such a famous lineage. In August 2022, he announced his engagement to his girlfriend Jesse Light. And just last month, reports emerged that the couple had married at the very same Las Vegas chapel where Jon and Dorothea eloped back in 1989.

While his younger brother Jake appears to be more comfortable with the limelight, Jesse seems to prefer things a bit more low-key. Well, except for that massively successful wine brand he co-founded before turning 30. Between his entrepreneurial spirit and famous last name (and maybe a dash of nepotism), something tells us this is just the beginning for Jesse Bongiovi.

