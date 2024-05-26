Did Mariah Carey really sue her ex for wasting her time and win?

Mariah Carey is a singer, a diva, and a Christmas legend. However, when it comes to her personal life, one of the most curious things that Carey ever did was suing her ex-fiancée for wasting her time.

In 2016, Mariah Carey and Australian billionaire James Packer were engaged for a few months. The couple’s engagement was announced in January 2016, but by October of the same year, they had called it off following a significant argument during a vacation in Greece. Just like that, a promising relationship ended in a very public and contentious split.

Following the breakup, Carey took an unusual step by suing Packer for what she termed an “inconvenience fee.” She claimed that the engagement and subsequent breakup caused her emotional distress and financial loss, as she had uprooted her life and moved from New York to Los Angeles to be with Packer. Carey sought $50 million in damages, arguing that Packer had wasted her time and failed to fulfill promises that impacted her career and personal life. Anyone can file a lawsuit for the most preposterous reasons, but did Carey actually win?

Did Mariah Carey win her lawsuit against her ex-fiancée, James Packer?

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

Carey’s bizarre lawsuit did not go to trial, as she and Packer reached an out-of-court settlement. While the precise amount of the settlement has not been disclosed, Carey did not receive the full $50 million she initially sought. Instead, she was awarded a substantial sum, ranging between $5 million and $10 million. Additionally, Carey retained the 35-carat diamond engagement ring Packer had given her during their engagement, valued at approximately $10 million. Not bad for a breakup.

The settlement was seen as a significant victory for Carey, both financially and symbolically. It underscored her ability to leverage her legal rights and negotiate a favorable outcome, even in personal matters. The case also set a precedent, highlighting the potential for high-profile individuals to seek compensation for emotional and financial distress caused by broken engagements.

Anyway, Carey is no stranger to legal disputes. One of her most notable ongoing legal battles involves her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which country singer Andy Stone claims she plagiarized from one of his songs. Additionally, the singer faced legal challenges when she attempted to trademark the title “Queen of Christmas,” a move that was opposed by other artists and ultimately denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Still, Carey’s weirdest lawsuit will probably remain her case against her ex-fiancée.

