Kathie Lee Gifford gave us a swathe of memorable moments throughout her 11-year run as a co-host of TODAY alongside Hoda Kotb.

From wacky dance moves to multiple costume changes and on-air plastic surgery segments, Gifford’s antics on TODAY were outlandish enough to spawn a hilarious SNL impersonation from Kristen Wiig, and keep fans interested in her personal life beyond her time on the show.

Fans might already know that Gifford was once married to New York Giants halfback Frank Gifford, until his passing in 2015. The pair had two children, and Kathie was previously married to music composer Paul Johnson.

Since those years, the beloved television host has been open about reentering the dating scene, so who exactly is Kathie Lee Gifford’s new partner?

Who is Kathie Lee Gifford’s new partner?

As of May 2024, Kathie Lee Gifford is newly single. The former TODAY host revealed her recently single status during a recent interview with PEOPLE, saying that the prior relationship she was in “for a few years” had “ended recently.” Gifford said the demise of the relationship had inspired a “new mantra” in which “my joy is non-negotiable,” before reflecting on the lessons she’d learned from the relationship.

“It’s always hard because when you love someone, you love someone deeply,” Gifford said. “It’s something you miss when it doesn’t last.” The TV host said that the former boyfriend was one of three true loves she’s had in her life, and admitted that while breakups are difficult to overcome, she is now aware that “you aren’t supposed to marry everyone you fall in love with.” As for the identity of her former partner, Gifford has consistently remained tight-lipped about the relationship since first mentioning it in 2021.

She refused to reveal who the mystery man was, saying simply that she had “a great man” in her life. When asked in an interview for an update on her relationship status, Gifford said that keeping her partner under wraps allows the romance to “stay special.” The presenter has elsewhere said that if she ever were to get married again, the world wouldn’t find out about it until much later.

While she never mentioned his name on the record, Gifford was spotted on multiple occasions with Richard Spitz throughout 2022 and 2023. The pair were often seen during outings in Spitz’s hometown of Nashville, Tennessee. Spitz is a businessman who oversees Strong Force Innovation Portfolios, a company that designs and develops intellectual property portfolios. Spitz obtained his Master’s degree from NYU School of Law and is a California State University, Northridge graduate.

Reports emerged in February, 2024, that Gifford was upset with Kotb for outing her relationship status on TODAY, during a segment in which Kotb suggested Gifford would be a great candidate for The Golden Bachelorette.

