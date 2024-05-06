What is Eminem’s new album’s release date?

With the summer months slowly drawing closer, it’s certainly routine for artists in the music industry to release toe-tapping anthems and larger-than-life albums. And with award-winning rapper Eminem set to release his upcoming album this year, it’s hardly a surprise that folks are ecstatic.

Throughout his illustrious career thus far, the Detroit native has crafted a plethora of unforgettable albums — including The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show. From there, Eminem’s rise to stardom seemingly skyrocketed, all while making himself a household name in the process. In the present day, he is considered one of the greatest rappers of all time — with a large portion of music aficionados consistently referring to him as the GOAT.

So with Eminem’s upcoming album set to release at some point this year, it’s natural that his stans (no pun intended) and music listeners in general are now counting down the days until his 2024 album is finally available to the public.

Eminem’s upcoming album, titled The Death of Slim Shady, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated albums of the year — if not strictly for the fact that Eminem’s following in music is so widespread. Back before the NFL draft (which included Eminem walking onto the stage in Detroit with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell), the influential rapper announced that his next album will be set to release this Summer.

At the time of this writing, however, no official release date for the album has been given, with its release window still scheduled to be at some point this Summer. So Eminem fanatics surely better get ready for one of the most head-turning albums of his career.

