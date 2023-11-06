Home Music

All Eminem albums in order

The Real Slim Shady's whole discography, in chronological order.

Amongst the elite few, Eminem, has turned his career in hip-hop into billions of dollars and a bona fide presence as a celebrity. He’s even got enough albums to cause some confusion about what order they come in.

Eminem is not without his fair share of rumors or stardom. This will naturally mean that more people are interested in him, even if they aren’t diehard fans. The order of his albums is included in this, especially for those who may be considering becoming bigger fans of Eminem’s music.

Eminem’s entire discography

Throughout his entire career, Eminem has released a countless amount of songs, spanning a variety of themes and topics. He released his first album in 1996, and has come a long way since then. And while his earlier albums are amongst his bestselling, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t produce tons of quality music in his later years. To this day, Eminem still has a good amount of fans awaiting his latest tracks.

Between his multiple studio albums, a couple of collaborative albums featuring other musical artists, and even a soundtrack, Eminem has quite a few albums under his belt to boast about. Keeping track of all of them, especially when you start counting specialty releases, can be quite a challenge. That’s why we put all of him albums in a convenient (and chronological) order for you:

  • Infinite (1996)
  • The Slim Shady LP (1999)
  • The Marshall Mathers (2000)
  • The Eminem Show (2002)
  • 8 Mile: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture (2002)
  • Encore (2004)
  • Eminem Presents: The Re-Up (2006)
  • Relapse (2009)
  • Recovery (2010)
  • The Marshall Mathers LP 2 (2013)
  • Shady XV (2014)
  • Revival (2017)
  • Kamikaze (2018)
  • Music to be Murdered By (2020)
