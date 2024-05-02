Rihanna Getty
Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage
Is Rihanna pregnant again? The rumors, explained

Is there any truth to the rumor?
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Published: May 2, 2024 09:54 am

With an ear-catching lineup of hit songs and an unwavering stature as a pop culture icon, it comes as no surprise that pop superstar Rihanna consistently finds herself to be the talk of the town — and the volume of that talk has now increased due to pregnancy rumors.

The multi-talented artist already has two children already with boyfriend ASAP Rocky — and a recent viral tweet over on X is fueling rumors all over again. The video, which is currently making its rounds all over social media, showcases Rihanna holding up a glass of champagne for a toast at an event for Fenty Beauty, putting the glass to her lips, and taking a noticeably small sip. 

In regards to toasting a glass of champagne, people usually drink the entire amount of champagne in the glass, so it’s no wonder Rihanna stans are now beginning to wonder if she’s pregnant again.

So, is Rihanna pregnant again?

At the time of this writing, there has been no official confirmation from either Rihanna or ASAP Rocky’s team, so it’s best to assume for now that the award-winning singer is not pregnant. That being said, most music stans and regular civilians are wholeheartedly convinced that Rihanna is pregnant based on the video shared above, but not taking more than a sip of champagne isn’t exactly confirmation that she’s pregnant.

In regards to the small sip, a portion of commenters on the viral post and Rihanna fanatics have instead insisted that the singer might still be breastfeeding, adding that it’s certainly not unheard of for mothers to refrain from alcohol, drugs, or cigarette smoke to ensure their baby’s safety while breastfeeding.

So at this time, it’s best not to speculate too much, and wait for an official confirmation if Rihanna is in fact pregnant once again.

