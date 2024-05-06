Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Met Gala?

On the heels of the release of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Taylor Swift has an extremely exciting event on the horizon: the 2024 Met Gala. Surprising her followers time and time again with clues, cryptic messages and Easter eggs, fans of Swift have dozens and dozens of burning questions surrounding this year’s event: Will she actually show up? If so, what will she wear?

Recommended Videos

With co-chairs Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya certain to be in attendance at the exquisite evening of fashion — taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight (May 6) — Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, received an invitation to the star-studded night earlier this year. While we are confident that both parties would rock this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time” — which is sure to be jam-packed with botanical outfits — it looks like neither Swift nor Kelce will not be stepping out in their finest fits after all.

You may be asking yourself why, but fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far…

Taylor Swift is likely not going to the 2024 Met Gala

While it is unclear whether or not Swift will actually be in attendance until the limousines start to arrive in the Big Apple, PEOPLE reported on April 29 that she is likely skipping out on the special night to focus on the next leg of her critically-acclaimed Eras Tour, which will resume in Paris, France on Thursday (May 9). TMZ reiterated this soul-crushing announcement as well, leaving fans of Swift confident that she will not be stepping out in style at the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight after all.

As far as Kelce goes, it is unclear whether or not he will be in attendance, but without his greatest accessory at his side — the “Cruel Summer” singer herself — it is likely that he will be skipping out on the star-studded evening as well, despite receiving an invitation.

While it has been reported by many media outlets that the oh-so attractive couple will be missing the 2024 Met Gala, we would not be surprised if Swift and Kelce shocked the world by showing up. Making a surprise appearance at Coachella last month to support friends Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff — marking the “Bad Blood” singer’s first time attending the festival since 2016 — anything is possible. After all, she has not attended the Met Gala since 2016 either!

Will 2024 be the year that history repeats itself for Swift? Only time will tell, but it’s safe to say that we will be seated on our couch, watching through our cell phone screens to see whether or not she actually arrives alongside Kelce.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more