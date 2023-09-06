‘Truly this is a united decision’: Sophie Turner releases statement after Joe Jonas files for divorce

Unfortunately, it seems that the rumors circulating rapidly around the internet were, in fact, the truth. Almost three days after TMZ put out a report indicating that singer Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner were “headed for divorce,” it seems we have finally gotten there, with official written confirmation coming from both of them. Mere moments ago, Turner released a joint statement from the pair on her Instagram. It read:

“After four years of wonderful marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

As PR as it sounds, the statement also shows that the pair were more than aware and likely affected by the noise generated online. It is only reasonable that they’d want to do their utmost best to silence it as much as possible, as they also have children in the mix who will one day be able to navigate the internet on their own. Their children are 3-year-old Willa and a second one-year-old daughter whose full name has not been revealed to the media. According to the report TMZ put out, this breaking point naturally did not occur in a vacuum but came as the result of problems the couple had apparently been having for the past half a year.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, with rumors already abounding, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, where the couple sold the home they had owned there back in August. The filing reportedly seeks equally divided parental responsibility over the children. Jonas also requests that the court uphold the prenuptial agreement the two signed when they got married. The underlying message expressed in the statement Turner put out seems to be in accordance with the wishes expressed by Jonas in his filing. Here’s hoping that this certainly tricky period in their lives goes as smoothly as possible and that both the public as well as the media respect their wishes.