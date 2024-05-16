If these 7 celebs don’t compete on the next ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I might actively lose it

The best thing about ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is that it brings together celebrities from all walks of life and asks them to pour their blood, sweat, and tears into a high-stakes dance competition week after week for an eager voting public that ultimately decides their fates.

From artists and athletes to activists and child stars-turned-water demons, the individuals eligible to compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy are seemingly endless, leaving fans of the beloved competition series with just one burning question: Who will be a part of season 33 this fall? While there’s currently no way to know for sure, a girl can dream, and with the series being renewed for another season, here are the seven stars I want to see hit the ballroom for season 33 as well as why I think they’d be outstanding contenders.

David Archuleta

Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, and Jordin Sparks are just a fraction of the American Idol alums who have competed on DWTS, so what’s the harm in adding one more to the list? The globe stopped rotating for a second when David Archuleta unexpectedly lost to David Cook on season 7 of American Idol, shattering the hearts of teenage girls everywhere (mine included). Hoping for a chance at redemption several years later ⏤ and wanting to finally take home a win on a hit competition show — Archuleta competed on The Masked Singer in 2023, but to no avail. As part of DWTS season 33, he could finally get a taste of that sweet, sweet victory. After all, third time’s a charm!

Susan Noles

I’ve been manifesting this one for quite some time because I’d love to see Golden Bachelor fan-favorite Susan Noles try her luck on DWTS. Not only does she have the spunk and spice needed to be successful on the show, but it’s not uncommon for a former Bachelor or Bachelorette star to sashay into the ballroom. Previous fan faves like Joe Amabile, Nick Viall, and Matt James have busted a move or two on the dance floor, and former Bachelorettes Charity Lawson, Hannah Brown, and Kaitlyn Bristowe have competed in high-stakes finales, with the latter two being crowned champions. Susan has stayed connected with ABC ever since her Golden Bachelor stint came to a close, officiating The Golden Wedding, hosting a group date on The Bachelor, offering Rachel Nance advice ahead of the Joey Graziadei’s Fantasy Suites, and hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast alongside ASKN girl gang member Kathy Swarts. Clearly she loves being in the limelight, and DWTS would give her even more time to shine!

Jason Kelce

Having announced his retirement after the 2023 football season came to a close, it looks like former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce has some extra time on his hands. With football players like Adrian Peterson, Antonio Brown, and Donald Driver previously competing on DWTS, it wouldn’t be out of the blue for Kelce to join the cast of season 33, trading in those cleats for tap shoes. I have a feeling he might have better dancing skills than he lets on, and with a personality that’s truly a 10/10, the least he would do is bring a smile to the faces of viewers everywhere. I’d love to see him give some sultry and serious dances a try. Who knows, perhaps he has an intense side that would come out when he’s forced to face his inner Bruno…

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

If there’s one individual who defines 2024 so far, it’s the one and only Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released from prison just before the New Year. While she may be a controversial choice to compete on season 33 ⏤ having been convicted of second-degree murder in Springfield, Missouri for the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard ⏤ this would not be out of the blue for DWTS, as it has previously cast individuals like Carole Baskin, Sean Spicer, and Ryan Lochte. The real question is whether Blanchard would accept or choose to continue living her life as a free woman. After all, she still has so much to explore and so many years of life to catch up on!

Jelly Roll

If he can find time in his jam-packed schedule to step away from being one of the biggest country stars of this generation, then I’d love to see “Halfway to Hell” singer Jelly Roll (AKA Jason Bradley DeFord) try his luck on DWTS. Opening up about wanting to be more active and lose some weight, this series could be the perfect opportunity for Jelly Roll to start his fitness journey, all while sharing his gut-wrenching yet heartwarming story with the masses. Signing up to be Katy Perry’s replacement on American Idol — something that fans of the hit competition show have been speculating — would throw a wrench in these plans, but my fingers are crossed nonetheless that the country crooner gives DWTS a shot.

Meghan Trainor

If she doesn’t sign up to be Katy Perry’s replacement on American Idol ⏤ something fans are also speculating ⏤ then I’d love to see “All About That Bass” singer Meghan Trainor try some dancing shoes on for size. Yes, she might be embarking on The Timeless Tour this fall — supporting her forthcoming sixth studio album titled Timeless, with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and Ryan Trainor serving as the opening acts — but need I remind you that a girl can dream? Hopefully she can squeeze in some rehearsals and add DWTS to her already congested schedule, which also includes being a momma of two and wife to a Spy Kid.

Scott Hoying

I said it last year and I’ll say it again: Scott Hoying from Pentatonix — who doubles as one of Meghan Trainor’s nearest and dearest friends — needs to make his way onto DWTS for season 33. Having participated in competition shows in the past, notably The Masked Singer, I can only assume he’d accept if he was given the opportunity, especially because he loves dancing almost as much as he loves singing. At his wedding, he performed an elaborate dance routine — set to BLACKPINK and consisting of smash hits like “How You Like That?” and “Pink Venom” — that amassed millions and millions of views on TikTok, ultimately solidifying his spot as a force to be reckoned with in the dance community. I know he has what it takes to bring home the bacon, now I just need ABC to extend him an offer once and for all, please and thank you.

While I have no way of knowing who will be a part of the DWTS season 33 cast, I’ll be keeping up with both ABC and the hit competition show via social media for all of the updates. Here’s hoping ABC answers my prayers so I don’t burst into literal flame!

