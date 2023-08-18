6 celebrities we need to see on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ this season

Beginning in 2005, Dancing with the Stars has been a fan-favorite television show for all pop culture lovers, regardless of their age.

The hit competition series pairs celebrities with professional dancers, performing different styles of dance week after a week to a panel of judges. The duo who receives the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes is eliminated each week, repeating until one pair is awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

After Charli D’Amelio‘s sweeping victory last season, you might be wondering who will be competing on Dancing with the Stars this season (and who will be filling her shoes).

Even though Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has already been announced as the first contestant on the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, the full cast will be announced live on Good Morning America on Sept. 13th. After that, the show will air simultaneously on ABC and Disney Plus every Monday night from 8pm to 10pm ET.

Keep scrolling to see six celebrities we want to see fighting for the Mirrorball Trophy this fall — hopefully our predictions are correct!

Tom Brady

Photo via Brett Duke/Associated Press

With no more football to keep him busy, it looks like Tom Brady has some free time on his hands. With NFL stars like Antonio Brown, Rashad Jennings, Donald Driver, and more competing on Dancing with the Stars in the past, the hit competition series might be just what he needs to fill up his schedule — fingers crossed!

Known as arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady played in the NFL for 23 seasons, serving as a member of the New England Patriots for his first 20 seasons and a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final three. In February, the football legend took to Twitter to announce that he was retiring once and for all, amassing a whopping 128 million views:

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I’d just press record, and I’d let you guys know first. It won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So I really thank you guys so much. To every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”

While he is stepping away from the field, that does not mean he should be stepping away from the ballroom… Tom Brady competing on Dancing with the Stars this fall would be absolutely legendary.

Alix Earle

Screengrab via YouTube/Alix Earle

If you are an avid TikTok user, chances are that Alix Earle has been flooding your For You page for the past few months.

The 22-year-old has become one of the fastest-growing content creators on the platform, amassing nearly seven million followers due to her viral “Get Ready With Me” and “Day In My Life” videos, which document her day-to-day activities in Miami and beyond. With Alix’s out-of-the-ordinary lifestyle, consisting of parties, vacations, red carpets, and more (which seem to occur every single night), her content is truly as engaging as can be.

After showing off her dance moves at Palm Tree Music Festival earlier this summer (and totally feeling herself), Alix took to TikTok to apologize for how embarrassing she might have looked to the public. While sharing a video that a fan took of her doing the funky chicken, Alix said:

“I am never dancing again. Look at these videos of me from this weekend… What am I doing? What are these moves, Alix? Put your leg down.”

After vowing to never dance again, we would love to see Alix have her shot at redemption on Dancing with the Stars this season. With a little bit of training, we know that her dance moves have the potential to be top-notch!

Scott Hoying

Photo via Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

As we know, celebrities typically go on Dancing with the Stars with the intention of promoting their recent or forthcoming projects. With Pentatonix‘s very own Scott Hoying kicking off his solo career just last month (and having participated in various competition shows like The Masked Singer in the past), it would not be a surprise if he hit the ballroom this fall.

Performing since he was eight years old, Scott has always had a keen love for the arts, especially music. Today, he is the baritone of world-renowned a cappella group Pentatonix, one-half of the music duo Superfruit, and a rising solo artist after the release of his seven-track project, Parallel.

Aside from being super talented in the singing department, Scott is no stranger to dancing as well. Just last month, the Texas native performed an elaborate routine at his wedding alongside some of our favorite celebrities, ultimately solidifying him as a force to be reckoned with within the dance scene.

Wanna know the best part? It was a BLACKPINK medley (one of him and his husband’s favorite artists), consisting of smash hits like hits such as “How You Like That?” and “Pink Venom.”

After the routine blew up on TikTok, amassing almost 60 million views, we would not be surprised if Scott decided he wants to start dabbling into dance more professionally. What better place to get started than Dancing with the Stars?

Sabrina Carpenter

Photo via Twitter/@SabrinaAnnLynn

Starting out in the television world, starring in shows like Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Goodwin Games, Girl Meets World, and more, Sabrina Carpenter is now the pop princess everyone wants to be.

The 24-year-old kickstarted her music career In 2014 with her debut single titled “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” as well as an EP of the same name. Eight years later, she released her fifth studio album titled Emails I Can’t Send, featuring smash hits like “Nonsense” and “because i liked a boy,” and the Sabrina Carpenter renaissance began.

While we have known for years that Sabrina’s singing and acting skills are nothing short of spectacular, the starlet proved to be a triple threat at Lollapalooza this summer. While she has been breaking out some dance moves during her legendary Emails I Can’t Send tour, her choreography during her Lollapalooza set was seriously unmatched. There’s a reason why it’s been flooding our For You page on TikTok!

Our fingers are crossed that Sabrina takes her dance moves from the Lollapalooza Coinbase Stage to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom this fall.

Clayton Echard

Screengrab via YouTube/The Bachelor

If you are a Dancing with the Stars fan, you would know that every season there is typically a member of Bachelor Nation participating in the competition. While we love current Bachelorette Charity Lawson and former Bachelor Zach Shallcross, one member of The Bachelor franchise we think would shine on the beloved competition series is the one and only Clayton Echard.

Clayton was one of Michelle Young‘s suitors on season 18 of The Bachelorette, prior to serving as the lead on season 26 of The Bachelor. After choosing Susie Evans at the end of his season (and getting rejected… ouch), the duo pursued a relationship with one another post-show, which ultimately came to a close this past September.

Single and ready to mingle (with tons of free time on his hands), Clayton is the perfect candidate to take on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom this fall, especially because he has been working on his dance moves as of late.

After posting a series of reels to his Instagram profile showing off some of his recent routines, Clayton gushed about his newfound love for dance in a long-winded Instagram caption:

“I’ve found so many parallels between dance and life, so here’s one I wanted to share. This is visual proof of me from start to finish with learning a new move. This move took me over 3 hours to get to what you see at the end. I’ve seen some of my friends learn dance moves in 10 minutes and at times, I have been disheartened by that thought, but then I remind myself of this message: We all move through life at our own speed. Some of us get to places faster than others, but it’s only those that stop trying that truly fail and never make it to their desired destination. Those that go slow and practice patience still eventually make it there. Typically, it’s those that spend the majority of their time comparing their progress to others’ that end up defeating themselves and never making any progress! They spend so much time watching others, that they run out of time to spend on growing themselves on a daily basis… So quit comparing! Run your race at your own pace! Focus on beating yesterday’s version of yourself, every day! That’s the only person you should be comparing yourself to. Trust me, doing so will lead to so much more personal growth and happiness. Get out of your own way and keep going 💪”

Given that Clayton is extremely passionate about dance (did you read that lengthy Instagram caption?), Dancing with the Stars is sure to be right up his alley, ultimately trumping the other members of Bachelor Nation.

Sofia Wylie

Photo via Frazer Harrison/Wire Image

If there is one person we need to see on the castlist this fall, it is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Sofia Wylie. She was born to be on Dancing with the Stars!

Despite playing one of the most prominent characters in the fan-favorite Disney Plus show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Sofia has extensive dance experience that makes her the perfect candidate for Dancing with the Stars. Her experience dates all the way back to when she was five years old, having appeared on numerous competition shows like So You Think You Can Dance, America’s Got Talent, and more. She even dancing onstage with Justin Bieber during his Purpose tour!

In an exclusive interview with Sweety High, Sofia dished about her love for dance itself, which caused us to assume that Sofia would be open to the idea of participating in the hit competition series:

“I started dance when I was about eight years old. It was the first time I really felt like I found my thing. I truly think dance allowed me to grow so much as a person… Dance really allows me to express everything I’m feeling at once. Sometimes there isn’t even anything that I need to express, and dance simply just feels beautiful.”

Now that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially come to a close, it looks like Sofia will have some extra time on her hands to get back into the ballroom. Perhaps she can shift her focus from acting to taking home the Mirrorball Trophy!