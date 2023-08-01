What happened to Daryl Sabara’s career after starring in ‘Spy Kids?’

Spy Kids was a generational phenomenon. Anybody who grew up during the 2000s remembers watching the franchise, and desperately wanting to own the gadgets that the titular siblings, Carmen and Juni, got to use in the field. It was a fun premise, and the humor, coupled with the star-studded casts, made it so that the films held up decently well as we got older.

But what happened to Juni? Where did the actor who played him, Daryl Sabara, go? Well, since Spy Kids is being rebooted by Netflix, and fans are generally in an agreeance that the reboot will fall short of the original trilogy (we all agreed to forget Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World), we thought it’d be the perfect time to take a look at Sabara’s career over the last two decades.

Sabara started acting at a young age. He made his TV debut as an infant on Murphy Brown (1992), and followed it up with parts on Roswell (1999) and Will & Grace (2000). He was nine years old when he made Spy Kids (2001), which marked his official transition to the big screen. Sabara was immediately launched into stardom as a result of the film’s success, and immediately followed it up with Sky Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003).

It was going to be difficult to sustain such a busy schedule, but Sabara managed to keep it going for a few more years. He voiced the main character in The Polar Express (2004), which grossed $314 million at the box office and has gone on to become a holiday classic for many. He guested on the penultimate season of Friends (2003) and played one of Michael Meyers’ victims in the Halloween (2007) reboot.

Image via Dimension

As with many child actors, however, the transition to adult roles proved difficult. Sabara landed juicy parts on shows like Weeds (2005-12) and the black comedy World’s Greatest Dad (2009), but he continued to cater to young viewers who recognized him as Juni. He had a recurring role on Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-09), and a cameo as Juni in the aforementioned Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011).

The 2010s marked a crucial turning point for the actor. Sabara appeared in the blockbuster flop John Carter (2012) and the critically-derided horror flick The Green Inferno (2013), but he found lasting success as a voice actor on shows like Ultimate Spider-Man (2013-15) and Ben 10 (2016-21). Voice acting proved to be more fruitful and less time consuming, which has allowed Sabara to dedicate time to raising his two children with wife (and pop singer) Meghan Trainor.

Sabara talked about the joys of prioritizing family over work during a recent interview with Mr. Feel Good. “As much fun as I had doing the Spy Kids movies, I did miss out on a lot of childhood,” he explained. “I’ve had my super-highs, and super-lows. [My son] Riley is now teaching me to play. Kids are always in the present, and Riley is a constant reminder to bring me into the present and not worry so much.”

Sabara, 31, hasn’t been in a live-action film since 2014, but it’s obvious that he’s enjoying his life. His most recent appearance was on Australian Idol, and he got to audition alongside his son Riley, which brings his career full circle in a beautiful way. The Sky Kid has officially become the Cool Dad.