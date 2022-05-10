‘Spy Kids’ finds itself being showered with unexpected praise by fans

2001’s Spy Kids is a low-key classic. Prior to this, director Robert Rodriguez was known for his violent action movies, but somehow he managed to maintain his distinctive style even when making a movie for kids. Now the first movie is getting a moment in the sun on social media, with a short clip picking up a ton of praise.

This is the flashback to Antonio Banderas’ Gregory and Carla Gugino’s Ingrid falling in love and getting married, which basically crams a whole damn rom-com into two minutes (plus a helicopter action scene!). It’s a masterclass of quick storytelling, editing, and acting. Check it out:

now THIS is an iconic couple pic.twitter.com/ffauMdkp8n — irene (@writtenbyirene) May 9, 2022

Twitter clearly agrees. @TheDejaKing says that you simply don’t see movies shot like this anymore:

My dreamy 90s faves if this beautiful clip left you wanting more (because this is from SpyKids & the movie isn’t about them 💀):



• House of Spirits

• How to Make An American Quilt

• Like Water For Chocolate

• The English Patient

• Interview W/ The Vampire

• Stealing Beauty — Khaleesi ✨ (@TheDejaKing) May 9, 2022

Others just want this clip to be expanded into a feature-length movie:

I thought the same damn thing. Let me go rewatch spykids — Michelle Obama’s Inauguration Bang (@ColliparkBubba) May 9, 2022

Some are pointing out the cool background details like the bridesmaid and a peek at the legendary Danny Trejo as Machete:

Favorite part 😂 — 🍡 (@Rafijvu) May 9, 2022

Not just groomsmen they his brother! — JRE_ESCO (@JRE_ESCO) May 9, 2022

And, let’s face it, Gregory and Ingrid kinda make regular parents seem a bit boring:

LMAO ME — b (@withluvbri) May 9, 2022

Fortunately for all the nostalgic fans, Spy Kids will return soon. In March, we learned that Netflix is teaming up with Skydance and Robert Rodriguez for a reimagined new entry. The last entry was 2011’s Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, which didn’t live up to the quality of the original movies. However, things improved with Netflix’s 2018 animated show Spy Kids: Mission Critical, which bodes well for the future.

Here’s hoping the new version comes back with a bang and that Rodriguez can capture the same magic that made the original so special.

Spy Kids is available to stream at the usual places. More on the new entry as we hear it.