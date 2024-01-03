‘I guess the secret is out’: Which ‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant will officiate ‘The Golden Wedding?’

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close on November 30 — where Gerry Turner found his perfect match in the one and only Theresa Nist, presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring — but that was not the only news to come out of the highly-anticipated finale…

With host Jesse Palmer teasing an announcement all episode long that would leave fans of the franchise “stunned,” he revealed during the “After The Final Rose” segment of the episode that Turner and Nist would be getting married on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, which is set to air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC tomorrow (January 4), with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Needless to say, The Golden Bachelor fans were thrilled, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor” “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED. #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor” “I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor”

Although Palmer — the face of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise — will host the two hour television special, he will not be officiating The Golden Wedding itself…

Instead, one of Gerry Turner’s former girlfriends will take the lead. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself!

Which The Golden Bachelor contestant will officiate The Golden Wedding?

Given the fact that she has been officiating for over a decade, Susan Noles is about to add The Golden Wedding to her resume! The Philadelphia native took to Instagram to share the oh-so exciting news with her 61.8k followers.

“I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING 💒 and I’m just beyond excited!! @goldenbachabc“

To follow this announcement, Noles gushed about when she initially got the call in an exclusive interview with Glamour, spilling all of the nitty gritty details about the arrangement.

“The happy couple came up with the idea because we became so close during the show. Gerry’s my buddy and now Theresa is my girlfriend, so why not? I never asked them why, to tell you the truth, but I’m really glad they did… The opportunity to do this is so special. It’s because of the bond between the three of us, and I love doing it for people that I care about.”

Admitting that both Turner and Nist are rather nervous for the wedding, Noles took on her typical role as The Golden Bachelor cheerleader, offering the two lovebirds support and reassuring them that The Golden Wedding will be nothing short of spectacular. Given that she doubles as a hairstylist, the 66-year-old even offered to touch up Theresa Nist’s hair on the big day, just like she did for her first date at the diner — how sweet is that?

While Noles could not be more thrilled to officiate The Golden Wedding, she is just glad that the secret is finally out after weeks and weeks of nonstop questions. Her ASKN girl gang — consisting of 65-year-old April Kirkwood, 70-year-old Kathy Swarts, and 60-year-old Nancy Hulkower — were even in the dark when it comes to her role at the function, asking whether she would be the wedding officiant or simply an attendee.

“Because everyone around [Philadelphia] knows what I do, I’ve gotten a hundred emails saying, ‘Are you going to officiate their wedding?’ Or they’ll ask, ‘Are you going to the wedding?’ To that I’d say, ‘I wouldn’t miss it,’ but I avoided the officiating question… With the wedding, I just couldn’t be any more excited. It’ll be sweet, and funny, and meaningful. It’s a little bit of everything, and that’s what I love to do.”

While we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come tomorrow, to relive the engagement between Gerry and Theresa, you can stream the must-see finale of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.