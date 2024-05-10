Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in Chicago PD
Is ‘Chicago PD’ ending?

Are we getting more Adam, Hailey, and co.?
Aya Tsintziras
Aya Tsintziras
Published: May 10, 2024 11:39 am

Chicago P.D. premiered on NBC in 2014 and has been shocking fans ever since with grim cases and cliffhanger season finales. Like the other shows in the Chicago franchise (that would be Chicago Justice, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire), Chicago P.D. makes it easy for us to invest in the intelligent and determined characters.

Season 11 of Chicago P.D. premiered on January 17th, 2024, and the season 11 finale will air on May 22nd, 2024. What does the future hold for Chicago P.D.?

Will there be a season 12 of Chicago P.D.?

CHICAGO P.D. — "Fight" Episode 1020
Image via Lori Allen/NBC

NBC gave Chicago P.D. a season 12 renewal in March 2024. According to NBC.com, fans can expect to see these familiar characters back on their TV screens in Fall 2024 and continuing through the 2025 Winter/Spring TV season.

While season 11 of Chicago P.D. was much shorter because of the WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike and only had 13 episodes, there was a lot packed in there. Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was in a trying situation following his surprising storyline at the end of season 10. The season also saw Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) taking charge and also had a six-year time jump. Although sometimes time jumps can feel corny or unearned, it felt seamless in this case.

Considering the success of the whole Chicago franchise, it would have been shocking if NBC had canceled Chicago P.D. According to TVLine, the season 11 premiere had 5.7 million viewers. Thanks to the solid plotlines and character development, it’s no wonder that Chicago P.D. is still going strong.

