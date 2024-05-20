8 former castaways we need to see on ‘Survivor 50’ or else we’ll riot

Survivor superfans, we’ve all heard the news by now. Longtime host Jeff Probst confirmed that the show’s monumental 50th season will consist of only returning players — from both the “Old Era” and the “New Era” of the beloved competition series — and we seriously cannot contain our excitement for everything that it will entail. With fan favorite castaways back and better than ever, Survivor 50 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!

Because of this announcement, the gears in our heads have been spinning ever since, wondering who will get the coveted phone call to return to Fiji and fight for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar cash prize. While nothing has been confirmed by the show, we gathered eight individuals who we want to return to our television screens more than anything. After all, a girl can dream, right?

Nonetheless, keep scrolling to see for yourself…

David Wright (Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X and Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

Serving as one of my favorite Survivor castaways of all time, David Wright is arguably the best player who never won the beloved competition series. His growth is something that all Survivor superfans admire, coming in as an anxious and paranoid person and leaving as a Survivor GOAT, leading his own alliance against Zeke Smith on Survivor: Millennials vs Gen X, winning several Immunity and Reward Challenges, using several Hidden Immunity Idols — as well as hiding fake ones around camp — and more. Having a not-so impressive journey on Survivor: Edge of Extinction a few years later, the third time on the show might just be the charm for David, and our fingers are crossed that that is Survivor 50.

Domenick Abbate (Survivor: Ghost Island)

Tying Survivor: Ghost Island with Wendell Holland — forcing the third place finisher, Laurel Johnson, to cast the tiebreaker vote — Domenick Abbate barely lost the competition, largely due to his flashy, over-the-top gameplay, ultimately becoming one of the most “robbed” castaways in Survivor history. Making waves on The Challenge: USA years after his devastating loss — even making it to the final — Domenick proved that he is still a physical, social, and strategic threat, ready to give Survivor 50 a go. If he is able to reel in his (for lack of a better phrase) obnoxious personality, we are confident he can take home the million-dollar check this time around.

Rick Devens (Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

My other favorite Survivor castaway — coming a close second to David — is Rick Devens, someone who undoubtedly deserves a second shot at the million-dollar check. Captivating viewers with his larger-than-life personality, use of several Hidden Immunity Idols, and four Immunity and Reward Challenge wins, Devens proved to be a physical, social, and strategic threat on Survivor: Edge of Extinction. Had Chris Underwood not returned from the Edge of Extinction and put himself into the final four fire-making challenge — an unprecedented and iconic moment in Survivor history — Devens would have won the hit competition show with flying colors, but it looks like he will have to try again on Survivor 50 instead.

Shan Smith (Survivor 41)

Shan Smith brought some major bad b***h energy to Survivor 41 that we simply need on our television screens once again. Shan was sent home at the final eight after her former ally, Ricard Foyé, orchestrated a brutal blindside against her, leaving with a Hidden Immunity Idol in her pocket. Having quite some time to dwell on her mistakes — as well as her choice of so-called allies — we know that Shan would return to Survivor with guns blazing, ready to take home the million-dollar check this time around.

Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

Coming in as possibly the strongest Survivor castaway in history, Jonathan Young proved his challenge prowess on Survivor 42, however, his social game was lacking from start to finish. Seemingly best friends with Survivor legend “Boston” Rob Mariano post-show, our fingers are crossed that Jonathan has been taking some pointers, ready to return to the beloved competition series better than ever before. Who knows, perhaps he is the “New Era” version of Boston Rob after all…

Jesse Lopez (Survivor 43)

Poor Jesse Lopez was a shoo-in for the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize — blindsiding his closest ally, Cody Assenmacher, at the final six and taking over the game — but losing the final four fire-making challenge in a gut-wrenching finish. Given the fact that a fire-making challenge sealed his fate, chances are Jesse has been honing in on his skills since Survivor 43 came to a close, ready to reverse the curse on Survivor 50.

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor 44)

Known for having one of the most unique personalities in the history of the hit competition show, Carolyn Wiger is already a Survivor legend in her own right. Falling short to Yam Yam Orocho during the finale of Survivor 44 — receiving no jury votes, despite having a strong bond with Carson Garrett — fans of the franchise were outraged that nobody respected Carolyn’s under-the-radar, eccentric gameplay, especially because Mike Gabler’s similar strategy earned him the million-dollar prize the season prior. With users via X (formerly known as Twitter) arguing that she was “robbed,” we would give anything for Carolyn to have a second shot at the title of “Sole Survivor” on the show’s 50th season.

Austin Li Coon (Survivor 45)

Austin Li Coon was blinded by his affinity towards Dee Valladares on Survivor 45, ultimately clouding his judgement and tanking his own game. Coming into the hit competition show looking for a love story like “Boston” Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich, Austin thought he found that spark with Dee, only for her to pursue a relationship with a different Survivor castaway post-show. Proving to be a physical and social threat — although lacking in the strategic department — hopefully the Chicago native would have his eyes on the prize this time around, taking home the title of “Sole Survivor” and the million-dollar prize.

Naturally, this list could go on for ages — adding individuals like Aubry Bracco, Tai Trang, Carolyn Rivera, Omar Zaheer, Emily Flippen, and more to the equation — so it will be interesting to see who the Survivor team decides to include in their monumental 50th season.

Nonetheless, while little to no information has been revealed about Survivor 50, it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with the Emmy Award-winning series on social media until further notice for all of the updates. Until then, catch the finale of Survivor 46 on Wednesday (May 22) on CBS to see who will bring home the bacon: Charlie Davis, Maria Shrime-Gonzalez, Kenzie Petty, Ben Katzman, or Liz Wilcox.

