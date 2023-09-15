Boston Rob and Amber, ‘Survivor’s most famous romance, explained

In a physically taxing reality competition show fueled by backstabbing and manipulation, “Boston Rob” and Amber Mariano (formerly Brkich) found love on Survivor that’s withstood the test of time. There have been others who’ve linked up while competing in the franchise, whether it be a showmance or something deeper, but Boston Rob and Amber’s relationship is the CBS staple’s most famous.

They met while filming Survivor: All-Stars in 2003.

Fast forward 20 years and the two are married with four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina. All in all, we’ve seen them on four shows together, specifically on two Survivor seasons and two stints on The Amazing Race.

So, let’s take a quick trip down lovers’ lane and revisit the Survivor winners’ reality romance.

Rob proposed to Amber during the All-Stars finale after making it to the end together

The two came together during Survivor’s eighth season. Given away in the name, All-Stars featured 18 popular franchise veterans. It was the first time fans had seen returning players descend onto the reality show.

Amber had originally competed in season 2’s The Australian Outback when she placed sixth overall. Boston Rob was a part of season 4’s Marquesas and was the seventh castaway voted out.

Coming into the game, Boston Rob and Amber were among the lesser-remembered contestants. The field included the likes of Rupert Boneham, Jerri Manthey, “Big Tom” Buchanan, Colby Donaldson, Ethan Zohn, Jenna Morasca, and Rob Cesternino.

But, Boston Rob and Amber rose to the occasion and cut down their competition one by one until they were sitting on the final two stools at Tribal Council. They started the game on the same tribe — “Chapera” — and immediately hit it off. With Rob at the helm, the two wheeled and dealed with their other tribemates and positioned themselves well with layers of alliances.

They only went to Tribal Council once during the first nine episodes, and they spent over 20 days donning the red buff together. We’d get scenes of the two flirting and working together, but perhaps the biggest moment of their time on the Pearl Islands that solidified their relationship was when Amber was given a raw deal during the tribe swap.

In episode 10, host Jeff Probst told the remaining 10 players to drop their buffs one vote before the merge. Interestingly, every member of Chapera swapped over to the opposing “Mogo Mogo” tribe, whereas the remaining green teams became the Chapera squad. But the kicker: Amber drew the Chapera buff as well, meaning she was the only survivor to swap into a new group of people.

Boston Rob’s Mogo Mogo won the immunity challenge, but before departing back to camp, he whispered to Chapera’s defacto leader Lex van den Berghe: “You take care of her, I’ll take care of you.”

Rob’s main priority was to keep his showmance in the game.

And his play worked which ultimately led to Lex’s demise. Knowing he’d enter the individual part of the game with a numbers disadvantage, Lex decided to take Rob’s offer. He and the rest of Chapera voted out Jerri, someone who would have likely been loyal to Lex moving forward.

Well, Boston Rob then hit Lex with one of the most notable blindsides ever. The cast merged the next episode, and with Amber safely back in Rob’s arms, he proceeded to inform Lex that he couldn’t look out for him.

Rob’s Chapera-turned-Mogo-Mogo alliance was extremely loyal to him, and they sent Lex to the jury in the next vote.

What followed were several more blindsides initiated by Boston Rob with Amber at his side helping him navigate the game. One day 39, it was just the two lovebirds left. After receiving a brutal scolding from the jury, the players’ time marooned officially ended once the final votes to win were cast.

Fast forward months later to the live finale and Boston Rob and Amber were officially dating. Amber wore an “I (heart) Rob” t-shirt and before the votes were read to determine the $1-million recipient, Rob proposed to Amber.

“Regardless of what happens here tonight with the vote, I feel like I’ve already won,” Boston Rob said while holding Amber’s hand. “I have the most special girl in the entire world sitting right here next to me. If you don’t mind, I’d like to say something to her.”

“Amber, we came a long way in this crazy game. I’ve seen you at your highest high and your lowest low. And between it all, we worked together as a team to accomplish so much. It was really crazy and in the end, I ended up falling in love with you. You’re the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my entire life. And I want to spend the rest of my with you.”

He then stood up, pulled the ring out from his pocket, and got down to one knee. After Amber said yes, the two embraced, and the rest was history. They married in 2005, and as mentioned, they’ve had four daughters since.

They also weren’t done with competing on reality competition shows together. They placed second on The Amazing Race 7 and were the fourth team eliminated during The Amazing Race 11. Most recently, they both appeared on Survivor’s 40th season, Winners at War (Amber’s All-Stars win and Rob triumphing during season 22’s Redemption Island in 2011 qualified them for the all-winners season). They were both taken out before the merge, however.

Still, it was amazing to see that two individuals found love on a reality show that was completely genuine, and they had built a life and family together worthy of celebration.