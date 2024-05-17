What is the ‘Family Guy’ season 23 release date?

For the first time in more than two decades, a season of Family Guy will not premiere on Fox’s fall schedule.

Following the quirky life of the Griffins, Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy is a staple of American television, being highly praised by critics and the public alike. The series mixes acid humor with clever political commentary, spicing each episode with a good dose of surrealism to create one of the funniest shows you can watch. As a matter of comparison, in 2009, Family Guy even got nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series – before it, the only other animated series to get the nomination had been The Flintstones in 1961. It’s no wonder that Family Guy is the second longest-running adult animated comedy series, behind only The Simpsons.

Family Guy also helped launch MacFarlane’s career. After the show, MacFarlane’s name became synonymous with peak adult animation. He’s also the mastermind behind shows such as American Dad and The Cleveland Show and leads the fan-favorite Ted franchise. It’s no wonder fans are excited to see what MacFarlane cooks for Season 23 of Family Guy. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a little longer before watching it.

When is season 23 of Family Guy premiering?

Despite Family Guy’s success, Fox has recently shifted the series release strategy. Since 2002, the series has aired new episodes on Sunday evenings, a coveted television window. However, beginning March 6, 2024, Fox has decided to air season 22 episodes on Wednesday evening. Season 23 will also air on Wednesdays, as Fox is trying to use Sundays to try out new TV shows, such as Universal Basic Guys and season 2 of Krapopolis.

In addition to changing Family Guy’s weekly release, Fox is pushing season 23 of the series to the following year. Usually, new seasons of Family Guy premiere each fall, as a new television season begins. However, season 23 is scheduled for the midseason, meaning it shouldn’t premiere before January 2025. That will be the longest fans went without new episodes in over two decades.

The good news is that, while Fox is delaying Family Guy’s Season 23, the company will not further reduce the series episode count. Until season 22, Family Guy had a steady 20 episodes per season count for almost ten years. Season 22, however, only offered 15 new episodes. A midseason release usually indicates a shorter season, but Fox network president Michael Thorn assures fans that will not be the case with the beloved animated series.

In short, while a precise release date for season 23 of Family Guy is still unknown, Fox’s schedule changes place it in early 2025.

