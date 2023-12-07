‘I am happy I did it’: Would Emily Flippen from ‘Survivor 45’ return for another season?

We are dying to see her hit the beach for a second time!

She came, she saw, and she conquered, but after 21 days on the shores of Fiji, Emily Flippen‘s journey on Survivor 45 came to a close, shattering the hearts of Survivor fans nationwide.

Naturally, said superfans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their heartbreak and agony over the financial analyst’s untimely exit.

“FINANCIAL ANALYST EMILY FLIPPEN 😭😭😭” “BRING BACK FINANCIAL ANALYST EMILY FLIPPEN.” “Thank you, Emily Flippen, for an incredible season. My heart is broken.”

As for how it all went down, ith a plan to blindside Julie Alley and break up the Reba four — consisting of Julie Alley, Dee Valladares, Drew Basile, and Austin Li Coon — things seemed to be going according to the plan until one castaway spilled the beans…

With Austin telling Dee (given the undeniable connection they have with one another), and then Dee telling Julie, the plan was ultimately foiled. Julie played her Hidden Immunity Idol at tribal council (which Austin had handed to her a few days prior), causing just one vote to determine who would get their torch snuffed that fateful night, and unfortunately, that one vote was casted for Emily.

Being sent to Ponderosa far too soon, Emily played a phenomenal social, strategic, and physical game, however, her plan to go to the final three with Drew and Austin (and likely take home $1 million and the title of “Sole Survivor”) never came to fruition.

While her first attempt on the hit competition show did not have the end result that she was hoping for, would Emily Flippen ever try her luck on Survivor for a second time? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

In said interview, Dalton Ross at Entertainment Weekly asked Emily Flippen the question that Survivor superfans have been wondering ever since her untimely exit.

“Would you do it again if they asked you to come back to play on another season? What do you say?”

Crushing the hearts of viewers nationwide, Emily apologized to Dalton prior to admitting that she would “probably not” hit the beach for a second time, even though her journey on Survivor 45 was absolutely life changing. In fact, she might even be getting married as a result of her time on the beloved competition series — how wild is that?

“This whole experience, I am happy I did it, and if I could go back in time, I would do it again, but I cannot recommend reality TV as a generally positive experience for people. I think I’ve been very fortunate, but this whole experience has just been so crazy. I am not clamoring to go back right now. Now, is there an amount of money that I would compete for? Probably there could be a check big enough, but right now my answer is probably no.”

To follow this statement, the pair joked about the $4.56 million that Squid Game The Challenge has to offer, causing Emily to raise some eyebrows — perhaps that show (and that cash prize) is much more up her alley!

Nonetheless, while Emily Flippen is already greatly missed on our television screens (and likely will not grace our television screens for a veryyyy long time after Survivor 45 wraps), to see how the rest of the beloved competition series unfolds, catch 90-minute episodes every Wednesday at 8pm ET/PT on CBS.