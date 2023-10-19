Where do castaways go after they’re voted out of ‘Survivor?’

This article contains spoilers for episode 4 of ‘Survivor 45,’ which aired Oct. 18 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

An important question was raised after another player essentially quit Survivor 45. Where do castaways go once host Jeff Probst snuffs their torch in Fiji?

Do they hop onto the next plane out of the archipelago en route to see their loved ones and back to their real-life — something it appeared Sean Edwards was clamoring to do when he asked to be voted out during season 45 episode 4?

Or, do they hide away at the local Best Western until the show wraps? Well, the second alternative is mostly correct.

Once a player has been eliminated from a season of Survivor, they’re sent to what’s known as “Ponderosa” — living quarters located somewhere in Fiji. There, they hang out and live their best beach life with the other ousted castaways. Since they’re no longer in the running for $1 million, they’re fed well and have the normal luxuries they’re used to back home, like a hot shower and a flush toilet.

So, if someone leaves the game after saying they want to be with their husband (Sean), that doesn’t mean they see them right away. The cast is secluded until the game ends.

Here’s an important note: the players voted out before the Jury portion of the game stay together and are separated from those who make it to the Jury. Jury members are still technically part of the game. So, even though they can recharge and rejuvenate themselves at Ponderosa, they’re not in contact with people who were eliminated earlier — just their fellow jurors.

Sean knew he wouldn’t leave home to Utah right after his exit

Watching the Oct. 18 Tribal Council, many superfans were scratching their heads. It’s well known that losing contestants are sequestered during the whole experience, whether they’re taken out first or last until the final elimination.

But, Sean’s main angle was that he yearned to head home to Provo, Utah, and see his husband.

Well, Entertainment Weekly caught up with Sean after his fellow Reba members wrote his name down (besides Dianelys “Dee” Valladares). And Sean confirmed that he knew his fate after leaving Tribal.

Instead, Sean said that he wanted to be voted out because he had realized his dream wasn’t to be on the reality competition show, it was to spend as much time with his husband as possible. So, even though he wouldn’t see him right away, Sean was at peace with ending his Survivor campaign.