This article contains spoilers for Survivor 45 episode 1.

The idea of maneuvering through a social strategy game while marooned on an island and battling in physically demanding challenges is the dream of many Survivor superfans. But, as Hannah Rose discovered in Survivor 45’s premiere, it’s much different watching the reality competition show than playing it.

Her Lulu tribe lost the opening Immunity Challenge, and although Brandon Donlon, Emily Flippen, and Kaleb Gebrewold were all discussed as the potential first boot, Hannah raised her hand and announced she was ready for her Fijian experience to end. With everyone agreeing to honor Hannah’s wish, she was sent packing.

So, it got me thinking… how many people have quit Survivor? For this article, I’ll only look at CBS’s version. With the brand new addition of Hannah, 18 castaways have left the game of their own volition — not including medical evacuees — and they left without a vote being cast at Tribal Council.

Whether or not they had good reason, here are the other 17 contestants who quit Survivor.

Two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine is among those who’ve quit

Osten Taylor, Season 7’s Pearl Islands

Just like the first boot, there’s also the first person to throw in the towel. And in this case, it’s Osten from Pearl Islands, who became the first castaway ever to quit Survivor.

Jenna Morasca, Season 8’s All-Stars

The winner of Season 6’s The Amazon, had an entirely different experience playing two seasons later. But, the biggest difference was her family life back home. Her mom had cancer and not being with her weighed heavy, causing her to leave. Her intuition was on point, as her mother died days after her return.

Susan Hawk, Season 8’s All-Stars

Two of the 18 players on All-Stars left without their torch being snuffed, and the second was Susan from Season 1’s Borneo. Winner Richard Hatch was naked during a challenge and at one point, he made inappropriate physical contact which she called dehumanizing and humiliating. Richard was voted off that episode, but Susan was left fuming.

Janu Tornell, Season 10’s Palau

Janu made it fairly deep into the game before serving herself her walking papers. The Vegas showgirl became the second member of the jury on day 27 after she admitted to checking out, which was the first time someone who had made the merge disqualified themselves.

Gary Stritesky, Season 14’s Fiji

Gary’s time in Fiji was rough. During episode 3, he was tended to by the medical team after a reward challenge. He was complaining about chest pain and dizziness while also worrying about a potentially cracked rib, but despite being given the all-clear to continue, he ultimately withdrew himself.

Kathleen Sleckman, Season 16’s Micronesia

Kathy’s Fan vs. Favorite experience ended on day 19 when she threw in the towel. It came down to the superfan missing her family and life back in Glen Ellyn, Illinois.

NaOnka Mixon and Kelly Shinn, Season 21’s Nicaragua

The 28th day in San Juan Del Sur marked the first time two players quit at the same time. Although they had completed more than two-thirds of the 39 days, NaOnka and “Purple” Kelly had enough of the Nicaraguan elements.

Dana Lambert, Season 25’s Philippines

Dana was the first castaway to leave Season 25 who wasn’t part of the famously doomed Matsing tribe. On day 12, she could no longer handle the stomach pain she developed. Although the medical team cleared her to remain in the competition, Dana elected to end her game in search of relief.

Colton Cumbie, Season 27’s Blood vs. Water

Colton joined the cast alongside his late fiancé, Caleb Bankston, as part of Blood vs. Water’s theme. Feeling on the outs of Galang while also missing Caleb, Colton — one of the more controversial figures we’ve seen on Survivor — decided to end his second stint prematurely.

Lindsey Ogle, Season 28’s Cagayan

After watching her alliance member, the late Cliff Robinson, get voted out at Tribal Council on day 14, Lindsey engaged in a verbal altercation with Trish Hegarty. On the verge of getting physical with Trish, so she opted to remove herself from the situation, and the game.

Julie McGee, Season 29’s San Juan del Sur

Season 29 was another iteration of the “Blood vs. Water” theme, and Julie joined the cast with her boyfriend and former MLB pitcher, John Rocker. Unfortunately for the lovers, John was ousted on day 8. Julie made it into the merge but after dealing with the heartbreak of her boyfriend’s early boot, she quit on day 18.

Bi Nguyen, Season 37’s David vs. Goliath

Bi, a mixed martial artist who competes in the atomweight division, joined Season 37. But, her campaign for $1 million ended with a difficult choice. She entered the game with an MCL injury, and by day 10, it had gotten worse. Putting her MMA career first, the fighter chose to leave to focus on her recovery.

Keith Sowell and Wendy Diaz, Season 38’s Edge of Extinction

Although the way Keith and Wendy’s games ended is more understandable than others on this list, it still counts as quitting. Season 38 marked the “Edge of Extinction” twist — voted-off contestants lived on a desolate island together while awaiting an opportunity to earn their way back into the game, but Keith and Wendy had a different experience. After losing the first battle-back challenge, the two chose to raise the Edge’s sail on day 17, signifying that they were quitting the game instead of waiting around.

Sandra Diaz-Twine, Season 40’s Winners at War

A two-time Survivor victor also chose to quit during a season. Like Keith and Wendy, Sandra quit Winners at War after being voted off and sent to the Edge of Extinction. Unlike the other two, she left shortly after her boat touched shore on day 16.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle, Survivor 44

Besides Survivor 45’s Hannah, the most recent castaway to abandon the show was Matthew one season prior. He dealt with a shoulder injury after dislocating it, and his decision to climb some rocks proved to be a game-ender. By day 11, Matthew could no longer handle the pain, and pulled himself out of the running.