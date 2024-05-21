‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan recalls her character’s most romantic scenes, which often involve her crying

In a Netflix BTS video, Bridgerton‘s Nicola Coughlan recently reflected on one of her most memorable scenes: Penelope Featherington finally sharing a kiss with Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) in a carriage. Netflix posted a clip of the two stars on X, and they teased fans with the caption “Pause the Pitbull for just one minute. We have Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reacting to THE CARRIAGE SCENE,” it reads.

The video starts with Coughlan admitting her character is “always crying in a carriage,” she then reacted to footage of Colin stopping Penelope, and referred to it as “so romantic.” And it’s true, Coughlan has one of the most memorable scenes from Bridgerton. In the clip, the actors watch footage from their carriage scene, a moment that was pivotal for their characters, as it changed their relationship from friendship to something more. Newton admits the scene in question was “a lot” to film because of the pressure on the actors to get it right. Coughlan agreed, noting that fans played a big role in that pressure.

She recalled how fans “used to send us pictures of carriages constantly, and carriages rocking.” The pressure was on. “So, this has to be both beautiful, touching, romantic, and sexy, which is a lot of things,” she recalled. “In her mind after the kiss, it’s just she’s messed it up completely and she’s like, ‘He will never fancy me. He doesn’t fancy me. It’s embarrassing. I’m gonna move on,’” Coughlan said of Penelope’s thoughts at that moment. “There’s no part of her when he gets in that carriage that thinks anything like this is gonna happen.”

Newton also noted how his character had to be vulnerable because he “could just be rejected and have to get out and walk home.”

Fans react to the iconic Bridgerton scene

Pause the Pitbull for just one minute. We have Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reacting to THE CARRIAGE SCENE. pic.twitter.com/1g5BjKFNho — Netflix (@netflix) May 20, 2024

The video posted by Netflix has received a warm response, and it has also sparked interest in the future storyline of the characters. The clip has been viewed over 640,000 times at present, and has received hundreds of comments. “OMG, I love Nicola Coughlan! That scene was intense,” one fan wrote. Another comment on the post reads, “If you start doing the statistics of the most watched parts in an episode, the situation could become embarrassing for all of u.”

“Pause the pitbull for just one minute? These past few days have been full of confounding feelings. Feeling like a total inability to stop thinking about bridgerton s3. A feeling that is like torture but one which I cannot, will not, don’t want to give up,” a fan wrote on X. And another fan had similar thoughts, writing, “Netflix telling us to pause the Pitbull. They know we have been rewatching for days. Netflix release the viewing data on that scene please.”

As fans consume any footage of Bridgerton they can, the comment section of the post also reflects their desire for more, and part two is coming!

