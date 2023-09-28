Who got voted off on the first episode of ‘Survivor 45?’

Season 45 of Survivor is already shaping up to have plenty of twists and turns just one episode in. Case in point: the person who was voted out of the competition had a direct hand in making it happen. That certainly isn’t what you’d expect out of a reality show competition in which the grand prize is $1 million.

Then again, if you knew the build-up to this unexpected event, it would not catch you entirely off guard once you place yourself in the shoes of the Lulu tribe. You see, the group not only floundered during the marooning contest, but they had to contend with the mud-covered humiliation of coming out at the bottom rung of the ladder-focused immunity challenge. Lulu’s last-place status in the contest inevitably put them on the chopping block for Tribal Council.

Who was the first person to get kicked off of Survivor 45’s debut episode?

Nothing like the first tribal of the season!🤩 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/dlwh7ph2lL — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) September 28, 2023

The compounding losses just days into the competition that involves physical challenges in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji and far from a traditional feathery bed to sink one’s head into proved way too much for one Lulu tribe member, Hannah Rose. In fact, it got to the point where Hannah directly petitioned that her fellow tribespeople vote her off on the threat of quitting outright, as Entertainment Weekly reported.

“I want to sleep in a bed tonight,” Hannah immediately declared after her team lost. From that point on, she got more and more overt about suggesting her teammates give her the cut, despite Brandon Donlon and Emily Flippen being the top contenders for getting kicked out when the voting finally took place.

When the voting did not proceed the way Hannah was hoping, despite warning that she would quit outright no matter how the tribespeople voted, she told host Jeff Probst straight up: “I don’t know how much more forthright I can be. I’m not bringing heart to this. I’m not. I’m not mentally here.” With that, her teammates finally succumbed to her demands and she was voted off.

For more crazy twists and turns, tune in to Survivor next Wednesday, Oct. 4 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.