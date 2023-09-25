Who are the ‘Survivor 45′ contestants competing this season?

Survivor is finally back and once again, a crop of contestants will compete, scheme, and backstab en route to the $1 million grand prize and the title of “Sole Survivor.”

Wednesday, Sept. 27 will mark the long-running franchise’s 45th season of the US-based series. With weekly supersized 90-minute episodes, Survivor 45 will premiere at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

All in all, 18 competitors set out to Fiji in anticipation of battling weeks while marooned with the bare necessities. Seventeen of the players are brand-new castaways and one is a returning player from Survivor 44 — Bruce Perreault lasted less than a day before suffering a concussion during the first challenge, and was medically evacuated.

Here’s the entire cast list for Survivor 45 (the ages reflect how old they were when filming the show):

Austin Li Coon: a 26-year-old grad student living in Chicago, IL

Brandon “Brando” Meyer: a 23-year-old software developer living in Seattle, WA

Brandon Donlon: a 26-year-old content producer living in Sicklerville, NJ

Bruce Perreault: a 47-year-old insurance agent living in Warwick, RI

Dee Valladares: a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Cuba living in Miami, FL

Drew Basile: a 23-year-old grad student living in Philadelphia, PA

Emily Flippen: a 28-year-old investment analyst living in Laurel, MD

Hannah Rose: a 33-year-old therapist living in Baltimore City, MD

Janani “J. Maya” Krishnan-Jha: a 24-year-old singer living in Los Angeles, CA

Jake O-Kane: a 26-year-old attorney living in Boston, MA

Julie Alley: a 49-year-old estate attorney living in Brentwood, TN

Kaleb Gebrewold: a 29-year-old software salesman living in Vancouver, BC, Canada

Katurah Topps: a 35-year-old civil rights attorney living in Brooklyn, NY

Kellie Nalbandian: a 29-year-old critical care nurse living in New York, NY

Kendra McQuarrie: a 31-year-old bartender living in Steamboat Springs, CO

Sabiyah Broderick: a 28-year-old truck driver living in Jacksonville, NC

Sean Edwards: a 35-year-old school principal living in Provo-Orem, UT

Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup: a 30-year-old gym owner living in O’Fallon, IL

Like many seasons, Survivor 45 will begin as a three-tribe game with six players apiece. And we already know the tribe names and who will be donning what buff on day 1. Here they are:

Reba (Red) Tribe: Austin, Dee, Drew, J. Maya, Julie, and Sifu

Belo (Blue) Tribe: Brando, Bruce, Jake, Katurah, Kellie, and Kendra

Lulu (Yellow) Tribe: Brandon, Emily, Hannah, Kaleb, Sabiyah, and Sean

As usual, Jeff Probst was tasked as Survivor 45’s host. And sticking with the post-Season-40 trend, the game lasted only 26 days, as opposed to 39.