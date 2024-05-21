Will Daphne appear in season 4 of ‘Bridgerton’?

Season 3 of Bridgerton may finally tell the love story between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton), but there is a glaring oversight: Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor).

Avid fans fell in love with the season’s Queen’s Diamond in season 1 of the romance series as she, in turn, falls in love with Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). But after her happy ending with her Duke, the 4th Bridgerton child seemed to fade into obscurity. She had a significantly diminished role in season 2, which was explained as the result of her new marriage and the expectations of being a Duchess. In season 3, she isn’t present at all.

With her significantly elevated status in the Regency hierarchy, it could be possible that her duties are more pressing and would take her away from her family. But with her sister, Francesca (Hannah Dodd), entertaining society, and the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), taking up the role of the Viscount after his marriage, you would think Daphne would make an appearance once or twice. Alas, it is not to be, but there may be hope for the next season.

When will Daphne return to Bridgerton?

With so many children part of the Bridgerton clan, it can admittedly prove to be difficult to include them all. Eight siblings each get their own story in Julia Quinn’s novels with their respective romantic trials. Daphne has done her time in her fake dating romance with Simon. However, having her return is further complicated by her husband’s status. Page famously concluded his tenure on the series with no plans to return. Seeing Daphne without her husband consistently would not have happened in the Regency era. Writing Daphne out is the elegant solution to that. Dynevor confirmed as much when she spoke to ScreenRant.

“Sadly not in Season 3. Potentially in the future. But Season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”

The actor raised hopes that she could return in season 4, but it is not always that easy. Shoehorning the character into the story would be a disservice to the other characters, who still need their stories to be told. Dynevor further indicated to Variety that this may be the end of the line for Daphne.

“Well I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc.”

Unless the Bridgerton production pulls the trigger on recasting Simon or just has him die in some horrible accident in a fashionably melodramatic way, Dynevor’s future in the series doesn’t shine as bright as her reputation as a Diamond. But at the very least, the actor noted if they asked her back, she would consider it. For now, fans can satisfy their romantic whims by watching the period drama between Penelope and Colin, streaming only on Netflix.

