golda-rosheuvel-bridgerton-netflix
Image via Netflix
Category:
TV
Netflix

‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?

Diamonds aren't the only jewels that sparkle.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 20, 2024 08:09 am

It’s official, folks; Baby Reindeer has been dethroned from the top of Netflix‘s television charts, and with Stranger Things still a fair distance away, there’s only one other possible culprit.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, the third round of Bridgerton Bonanza has begun its reign of Regency drama, swoonworthy romance, and what will probably soon be pulverizing heartbreak, and it seems the Netflix faithful are gobbling it up without so much as taking a breath.

Polin is, of course, the major talking point of this season (and, in a manner of speaking, has been for years), but there’s one other curiosity that sets this one apart from Bridgerton‘s previous chapters; the matter of the Queen’s diamond.

Who is the Queen’s diamond of Bridgerton season three?

Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Photo via Netflix

Interestingly, Queen Charlotte elected to not officially name a diamond for this season, as she didn’t seem all too impressed with the debutantes as a whole. Nevertheless, the Queen’s eye has since been caught by one Francesca Bridgerton, whose musical talents left the Queen elated, and who eventually was designated by the Queen as a “sparkler.” By all appearances, this means Francesca is the unofficial diamond in the sense that she has the Queen’s favor, but that favor isn’t publicly known (at least, not yet).

Francesca, of course, hasn’t exactly been making full use of the Queen’s influence in her love life; she prefers the soft charm of John Stirling to whatever grandstanding nobility the Queen wishes to pull for her, and frankly, so do we.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are now streaming on Netflix. The final four will release on June 13.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Read Article The only time Netflix and its subscribers agreed now has the strongest rejection it could find
Netflix Drag me To hell
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
The only time Netflix and its subscribers agreed now has the strongest rejection it could find
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 18, 2024
Read Article Who is Edwina’s husband in ‘Bridgerton?’
bridgerton season 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who is Edwina’s husband in ‘Bridgerton?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Category: Netflix
Netflix
TV
TV
Is there a ‘Northern Rescue’ season 2 release date on Netflix?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 20, 2024
Read Article What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
What day is ‘Young Sheldon’ on?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 20, 2024
Read Article A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Baby Reindeer real life Martha has 6 email addresses
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A blast from Richard Gadd’s past has turned both ‘Baby Reindeer’ and Fiona Harvey into liars
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart May 19, 2024
Read Article The only time Netflix and its subscribers agreed now has the strongest rejection it could find
Netflix Drag me To hell
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
The only time Netflix and its subscribers agreed now has the strongest rejection it could find
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 18, 2024
Read Article Who is Edwina’s husband in ‘Bridgerton?’
bridgerton season 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Who is Edwina’s husband in ‘Bridgerton?’
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 18, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.