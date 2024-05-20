‘Bridgerton’ season 3: Who is the Queen’s diamond of the season?

It’s official, folks; Baby Reindeer has been dethroned from the top of Netflix‘s television charts, and with Stranger Things still a fair distance away, there’s only one other possible culprit.

Indeed, the third round of Bridgerton Bonanza has begun its reign of Regency drama, swoonworthy romance, and what will probably soon be pulverizing heartbreak, and it seems the Netflix faithful are gobbling it up without so much as taking a breath.

Polin is, of course, the major talking point of this season (and, in a manner of speaking, has been for years), but there’s one other curiosity that sets this one apart from Bridgerton‘s previous chapters; the matter of the Queen’s diamond.

Who is the Queen’s diamond of Bridgerton season three?

Interestingly, Queen Charlotte elected to not officially name a diamond for this season, as she didn’t seem all too impressed with the debutantes as a whole. Nevertheless, the Queen’s eye has since been caught by one Francesca Bridgerton, whose musical talents left the Queen elated, and who eventually was designated by the Queen as a “sparkler.” By all appearances, this means Francesca is the unofficial diamond in the sense that she has the Queen’s favor, but that favor isn’t publicly known (at least, not yet).

Francesca, of course, hasn’t exactly been making full use of the Queen’s influence in her love life; she prefers the soft charm of John Stirling to whatever grandstanding nobility the Queen wishes to pull for her, and frankly, so do we.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season three are now streaming on Netflix. The final four will release on June 13.

