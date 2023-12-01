When is Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s live ‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding?

This is not the last we will see of Gerry and Theresa on our television screens!

The inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor came to a close on Nov. 30, and it looks like Gerry Turner finally found his perfect match in the one and only Theresa Nist, deeming her to be the woman whom he “cannot live without” — how sweet is that?

After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, Gerry embarked on his second chance (or maybe his third chance?) at finding love on Sep. 28 as the lead of the first-ever season of The Golden Bachelor. Letting go of dozens of women, such as stunners like Susan Noles, Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and more, Gerry proposed to Theresa at the end of the tear-jerking finale, but that is not the only treat that fans of The Bachelor franchise got.

With host Jesse Palmer teasing an announcement that would leave all of Bachelor Nation “stunned” all episode long, he revealed that Gerry and Theresa would be getting married on live television during the “After The Final Rose” segment of the episode.

Needless to say, The Golden Bachelor fans are thrilled, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their excitement.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor” “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED. #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor” “I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor”

When will Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s The Golden Bachelor wedding (which ABC is calling The Golden Wedding) occur? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

When does The Golden Wedding air on ABC?

Photo via ABC

Fans of The Bachelor franchise, mark your calendars!

On Thursday, Jan. 4, The Golden Wedding will air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

“After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter — happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Golden Wedding airs LIVE on ABC.”

While we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come next month, to relive the engagement between Gerry and Theresa, you can stream the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor on Hulu now.