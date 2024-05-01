Who is replacing Katy Perry on ‘American Idol?’

After joining American Idol in 2018, “California Gurls” singer Katy Perry announced that she will be stepping away from the beloved competition series after season 22, leaving fans of the franchise with dozens and dozens of questions.

Recommended Videos

Given the fact that she seemingly loves judging the show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, fans cannot help but wonder why Perry is stepping away from American Idol, but more importantly, who will replace her on the panel.

Fortunately, we got you covered. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Why is Katy Perry leaving American Idol?

On February 12, Perry announced on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she will leave American Idol after season 22 to focus on her career and making some new music. We can’t complain about that whatsoever — we have been anxiously awaiting a new album from the “Roar” singer!

“I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she shared onstage, despite the show making her feel “connected with the heart of America” over the past few years. “I feel like I need to feel that pulse to my own beat,” she concluded passionately, sharing something that fans of the franchise were devastated to hear, but understand wholeheartedly.

Who will replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

As of right now, it is unclear who will serve as Perry’s replacement, but the American Idol contestants, judges, host, and even the “Firework” singer herself have some ideas…

Who should replace Katy Perry on American Idol?

Admitting that she wants “someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way” to take her spot, Perry shared that country superstar Jelly Roll seemed to fit the bill beautifully when he served as a mentor for the season 22 contestants. “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” the talented singer/songwriter told E! News. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

While Jelly Roll is a great contender, judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest had a different idea, telling Entertainment Tonight that Meghan Trainor would be a perfect fit after appearing as a guest host. “I think Meghan’s always been real fun. You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun,” Bryan gushed, while Seacrest added, “She was very good. Megan is a super talent, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Last but certainly not least, even former American Idol contestants and winners got a piece of all the action, with season 17 champion Laine Hardy telling Country Now that “If you want to go traditional American Idol, you can pull back Paula Abdul. If you want to keep going with these huge celebrities and stuff, Miley Cyrus or somebody around that kind of level.”

Needless to say, the options are seemingly endless, but who will ultimately secure their spot on the American Idol panel? We will just have to wait and see…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more