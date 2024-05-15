Is there a ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ release date?

Now that Disney and Selena Gomez have officially announced the title and plot of the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, we can’t wait to finally watch what they have cooked up.

Titled Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the sequel series finds Justin (David Henrie) as an adult and family man whose life away from wizarding is interrupted when his little sister Alex (Selena Gomez) comes to him for help. Per Variety, Alex asks Justin to mentor wizard-in-training Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), leading him to reconnect with his magic powers after years.

Justin’s wife Giada will be played by Mimi Gianopulos, while young actors Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko will be playing their two children Roman and Milo. The show also stars Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie’s best friend.

Fans are naturally wondering whether any more of the original cast members will return, and it seems Jake T. Austin (who played Justin and Alex’s younger brother Max), Maria Canals Barrera, and David DeLuise (the parents) will all be making guest appearances.

But when is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place coming out?

While there is no exact release date for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place just yet, the Disney Channel Instagram account has teased that the spin-off/reboot/revival will be coming to our screens as early as this fall.

The logo for the show as well as new set pictures showing the Russo brothers and Justin’s family have also been revealed.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is executive-produced by Gomez and Henri, who are joined by series creators and writers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas. The series will air on the Disney Channel and be released on Disney Plus simultaneously. It’s the latest in a string of reboots by the network, following the likes of 2014’s Girl Meets World and 2017’s Raven’s Home.

